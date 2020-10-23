Advertising Marketing News
Simon Gwynn
1 day ago

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year

Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.

George the Poet: appeared in Coca-Cola campaign this summer
George the Poet: appeared in Coca-Cola campaign this summer

Coca-Cola is carefully bringing back marketing spend after a complete moratorium earlier in the year, but has admitted it was still down substantially in the third quarter of 2020.

“While our marketing spend remained below last year's levels, we did increase it sequentially and in a targeted way as we saw recovery in the business,” chief executive James Quincey said. 

Quincey and chief financial officer John Murphy were speaking on a call to analysts as Coca-Cola released its results for the 13-week period to 25 September. 

Net revenues were down 9% year on year to $8.65 billion. Organic revenues fell 6% globally, with this figure ranging from 3% in North America to 8% in Asia-Pacific.

Murphy said marketing spend in the quarter was down 30% year on year, but there was a “sequential improvement” of about 65% on Q2’s level of spend. “And I'd expect Q4, based on what we're seeing around the world, for us to continue to have targeted investments in those markets where it makes sense to do so,” he added.

In the early stage of lockdown, Coca-Cola paused all marketing activity, with Quincey commenting in April: "We've developed and determined that in this initial phase, there is limited effectiveness to broad-based brand marketing.”

While that decision was contentious among many in the marketing community, who argue brands that invest in marketing through a crisis will benefit once consumer spending starts to recover, it was praised by influential marketing professor and author Byron Sharp in an interview with Campaign in September.

On the flagship Coca-Cola brand, Quincey said that “while we have been judicious in our use of marketing spend in Q2 particularly but also in Q3, we have continued to market, including marketing strongly behind the Coke brand”.

Coca-Cola announced last week it would streamline its portfolio of brands, removing a series of products from sale including Tab, its first diet soda (which predated Diet Coke). 

On how this would unfold, Quincey said: “We have finalised the master brands in this growth portfolio [those that will remain], which consists of about 200 global regional and local brands that will allow us to remain truly consumer-centric, focusing on those brands that can be scaled to drive profits for the long term.

“There's going to be some brands we're going to retire. But there are some brands where the better answer is to transition it into one of the regional brands.

"So it might be we have a strong regional juice brand and then there's a local brand in one market and we're going to transition it into the regional brand because it's going to be much more efficient and effective to leverage the marketing and the innovation but from that regional brand rather than repeating everything into the local brand.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Related Articles

Have a Coke, and a million tiny emoji smiles
Advertising
Dec 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Have a Coke, and a million tiny emoji smiles

Coca-Cola reassures public 'what we share is stronger' in global festive spot
Advertising
Dec 10, 2019
Ben Bold

Coca-Cola reassures public 'what we share is ...

Coca-Cola's clay dolls send gifts of love via AR
Advertising
Jan 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Coca-Cola's clay dolls send gifts of love via AR

Coca-Cola bottle labels double as pride wristbands
Advertising
Jul 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Coca-Cola bottle labels double as pride wristbands

Just Published

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign US

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful ...

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue
Advertising
1 day ago
Gurjit Degun

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue

It is an improvement on Q2.

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media ...

Mindshare has now lost the Nestlé account in China, after it was dropped from the client roster in Singapore and Malaysia in 2018.

The evolution of events in the ‘new normal’
Digital
2 days ago
Gregory Crandall

The evolution of events in the ‘new normal’

Borderless, contactless and touchless—delving into new measures that event organisers have to take into consideration moving forward.