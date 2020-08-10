adspend
P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years
The $575 million extra, to $7.33 billion, is the first annual boost since 2016.
Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.
Digital now more than half of global adspend
Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.
PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19
Soft-drinks giant has been 'a bit more selective' about adspend.
Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021
WFA's Covid-19 Response Tracker first launched in March.
Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.
