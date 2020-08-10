adspend

P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years

The $575 million extra, to $7.33 billion, is the first annual boost since 2016.

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

Digital now more than half of global adspend
Jul 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Digital now more than half of global adspend

Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.

PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19

Soft-drinks giant has been 'a bit more selective' about adspend.

Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021
Jun 23, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Four in 10 multinationals still plan to hold back adspend until 2021

WFA's Covid-19 Response Tracker first launched in March.

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020

Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.

