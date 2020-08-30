Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
7 hours ago

Coca-Cola CMO gets added responsibilities in ongoing company recast

Leaders of five global categories to report to Singapore-based Manolo Arroyo.

Manolo Arroyo, CMO, The Coca-Cola Company
Manolo Arroyo, CMO, The Coca-Cola Company

The global CMO is The Coca-Cola Company, Manolo "Manuel" Arroyo, is set to get a new set of responsibilities as part of an organisational recast. As the firm looks to slow its losses from the ongoing pandemic, Coca Cola is reshaping its business around five categories and will have the leads of these units will report to Singapore-based Arroyo. 

According to a company statement, Coca-Cola will reorganise its business into five categories Coca-Cola, Sparkling Flavors, Hydration, Sports, Coffee and Tea, Nutrition, Juice, Milk and Plant and Emerging Categories. The maker of Fanta, Sprite and Minute Maid, revived its CMO role in 2019, with Arroyo's appointment

In its most recent quarter, the company's revenue dived 28% year-on-year to $7.2 billion, prompting the firm to take a hard look at its portfolio and announce plans to shutter Zombie brands. Worldwide, Coca-Cola has 400 brands and half of these are dormant, acconting for barely 2% of its overall revenue. 

“The changes in our operating model will shift our marketing to drive more growth and put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritising a portfolio of strong brands and a disciplined innovation framework," chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a release. "As we implement these changes, we’re continuing to evolve our organisation, which will include significant changes in the structure of our workforce.”

As part of this restructure, Coca-Cola is also streamlining its operations into nine units from 17 previously, under four geographies. The company’s operating leaders will report to president and chief operating officer Brian Smith.

Under this reorganisation, Coca-Cola has also announced the creation of Platform Services, a business unit that will work in service of operating units, categories and functions to create efficiencies and deliver capabilities at scale across the globe. This will include data management, consumer analytics, digital commerce and social/digital hubs.

Platform Services will be led by senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer Barry Simpson.

As part of the exercise, the company has also announced a voluntary separation package with 4,000 employees in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico who have a most-recent hire date on or before Sept. 1, 2017. This program will be offered globally too. 

The company’s overall global severance programs are expected to incur expenses ranging from approximately $350 million to $550 million.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

7 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

8 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

9 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names

10 Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Manuel Arroyo, Coca Cola
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Manuel Arroyo, Coca Cola

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
Marketing
Aug 23, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO
Marketing
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Marketing
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

Just Published

Has China Had Enough Of Celebrity Beauty?
Marketing
5 hours ago
Jiaqi Luo

Has China Had Enough Of Celebrity Beauty?

In China's crowded market, space in the market for a new beauty brand, even a celebrity one, is becoming slimmer.

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and ...

WPP chief executive speaks to Campaign about the outlook after Covid-19 hit Q2 results.

Salesforce cuts around 1,000 roles globally despite record quarter
Advertising
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce cuts around 1,000 roles globally despite ...

Shortly after recording one of its best-ever quarters, Salesforce put the wheels in motion for a retrenchment exercise.