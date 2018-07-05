cola

Coca-Cola CMO gets added responsibilities in ongoing company recast
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Coca-Cola CMO gets added responsibilities in ongoing company recast

Leaders of five global categories will report report to Singapore-based Manolo Arroyo.

Malaysia pitch controversy: Client association head says unfair practices “not a rampant issue”
Jul 5, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Malaysia pitch controversy: Client association head says unfair practices “not a rampant issue”

The head of Malaysia's advertisers’ association responds to accusations from the 4As about unethical pitch practices.

R/GA's prescription for future agencies: Build business ecosystems
Sep 24, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

R/GA's prescription for future agencies: Build business ecosystems

SPIKES ASIA - Transformation. Change. They’re big words that are hard to fit in the mouth, but it’s something RG/A has tried to digest with an aggressive approach to unlocking opportunities for its clients and itself.

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong
Oct 7, 2013
Mike Fromowitz

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Everyone makes mistakes. Even marketers. But it’s especially entertaining when we hear of big brands making them.

CASE STUDY: How Pepsi & chicken-flavored Lay's potato chips were made tastier than they sound
Jun 14, 2013
Staff

CASE STUDY: How Pepsi & chicken-flavored Lay's potato chips were made tastier than they sound

The snack category is extremely cluttered in China, and any new product, even one as innovative as Lay’s Cola Chicken (a localised chip flavour), needs to do something special to stand out.

Outdoor campaign for Coke illustrates foreign-Chinese connection
Apr 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

Outdoor campaign for Coke illustrates foreign-Chinese connection

SHANGHAI - Coca-Cola has launched ‘Shine’, a new outdoor campaign on bus shelters that ties it to the brand idea of providing "happy energy that connects people" worldwide.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

4 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

5 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

8 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names

9 Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia