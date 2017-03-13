Mike Fromowitz

Mike Fromowitz is partner and chief creative officer of Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing + Advertising Inc., a multicultural agency that is redefining how brands engage with today’s multicultural consumers.

Our risky obsession with digital
Analysis
Mar 13, 2017
I'm a big fan of digital marketing. But I fear we're losing the art form that is strategy coupled with creativity.

Hall of shame: More multicultural brand blunders
Analysis
Feb 9, 2017
It’s baffling how often even major companies continue to get their messages wrong.

The sad state of advertising agency morale
Analysis
Jan 3, 2017
Mike Fromowitz describes the problem and offers 10 principles to improve it.

Euphemania: The art of not saying what you mean
Analysis
Oct 17, 2016
Euphemisms are endemic—in product descriptions, job descriptions and industry jargon. Mike Fromowitz makes an argument for simplicity and clarity.

RIP Michael Ball: They don’t make 'em like they used to
Advertising
Sep 27, 2016
Mike Fromowitz remembers mentor, friend and giant of Asian advertising, Michael Ball, who died Sunday.

Sleeping giants awake: Consultancies loom large in agency space
Advertising
Aug 12, 2016
It’s never been harder to be an ad agency, writes Mike Fromowitz. But could the presence of giant consultancies in the creative game actually be a good thing?

