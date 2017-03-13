Mike Fromowitz is partner and chief creative officer of Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing + Advertising Inc., a multicultural agency that is redefining how brands engage with today’s multicultural consumers.
I'm a big fan of digital marketing. But I fear we're losing the art form that is strategy coupled with creativity.
It’s baffling how often even major companies continue to get their messages wrong.
Mike Fromowitz describes the problem and offers 10 principles to improve it.
Euphemisms are endemic—in product descriptions, job descriptions and industry jargon. Mike Fromowitz makes an argument for simplicity and clarity.
Mike Fromowitz remembers mentor, friend and giant of Asian advertising, Michael Ball, who died Sunday.
It’s never been harder to be an ad agency, writes Mike Fromowitz. But could the presence of giant consultancies in the creative game actually be a good thing?
