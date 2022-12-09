Cheil Worldwide promotes Jonghyun Kim to president and CEO

Cheil Worldwide has shuffled its top leadership, promoting Jonghyun Kim to president and CEO. Kim has been head of business at Cheil since 2017 and is known for his broad-based global business experience across a variety of fields. Over his career he has led many teams at the agency network including the internet business, strategic planning and digital and global business teams.

Kim also served as Cheil's president and CEO of Greater China from 2010 to 2015.

Kim replaces Jeongkeun Yoo who has served as CEO since 2017. Yoo will remain at the company as chairman, after the company board's decision to split the two roles.

Jeongkeun Yoo

The company states Kim is "expected to lead Cheil's continued growth and enhance company competitiveness."

In recent years Cheil Worldwide has ramped up its digital offerings and made a big bet on investments into metaverse and web3 capabilities.