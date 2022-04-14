Advertising Marketing News
Gurjit Degun
1 day ago

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility

The global offering will be led by Ian Millner.

Ian Milner
Ian Milner

Cheil Worldwide has set up a division that brings together strategy, creativity, innovation, technology, data, retail, CRM, pricing and performance marketing.

Cheil Connec+ will be led by Ian Millner as chief executive. He also retains his role as chair of Iris Worldwide.

Jill Smith, chief marketing officer for North America at Iris Worldwide, becomes global CMO, and Jo Holliday, marketing director for Europe, has been named global marketing director.

The trio will bring together specialisms from Cheil Worldwide agencies Cheil, Barbarian, BMB, Iris and McKinney to answer global client briefs, spanning 53 offices and 6,500 staff.

They aim to position Cheil Connec+ as more "agile and focused than traditional offerings".

Millner told Campaign that he has witnessed a change in businesses, whereby many clients are looking for "tech-level growth" regardless of whether they are a technology company. He said they want strategy, creativity, innovation, technology, data, retail, CRM, pricing and performance marketing "all in one big intense hit".

Millner referred to the clients with which Cheil Connec+ will work as "birth or rebirth", by which he means they will be either start-ups or businesses that are going through a turnaround or transformation.

He added that Cheil Worldwide has already been working in this manner for Samsung. The network has helped the technology brand increase its brand value fourfold over the past 10 years.

"We have grown up as a collective of agency talent, all of whom thrive on the intensity of working with ambitious and competitive clients," Millner said.

"As more clients seek immediate impact and higher levels of performance from their agency partners, we have created a way for clients to work with us seamlessly across time zones and disciplines that brings together strategy, creativity, innovation, technology, data, retail, CRM, pricing and performance marketing, and to unlock their performance headroom.

"Cheil Connec+ offers a more agile and focused approach to collaboration, intentionally eradicating legacy siloes, structures and baggage. Change has changed, and agency networks need to get ahead and seek to become a mission critical multiple for client businesses."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

2 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

4 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

5 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

7 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

8 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

9 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

Related Articles

Cheil Worldwide doubles down on digital offerings
Advertising
Apr 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cheil Worldwide doubles down on digital offerings

Agency Report Card 2021: Cheil Worldwide
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Cheil Worldwide

Cheil Worldwide invests in digital agency Hivelab
News
Sep 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

Cheil Worldwide invests in digital agency Hivelab

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide

Just Published

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign

INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with ...

The ECD at McCann Health Japan gushes about his passion for surfing and the ocean as a metaphor for handling the unpredictable motions of life.

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile advertising: study
Digital
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile ...

Liftoff’s annual Mobile Ad Creative Report shows Android coming in 2x less expensive than iOS, with playable ads being the most affordable across gaming formats.

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders ...

Shanghai-based leaders at Wavemaker, DDB, Starcom and more express the struggles they currently face such as rationing food supplies, balancing their physical and mental health, and looking after their teams.