Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
3 days ago
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

Patriotic streak: Many international brands lose ground in Korea
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: With Adidas, Gucci and Bud Light as notable exceptions, it was a tough year to be an international brand in Korea—especially if your brand is from Japan.

Korea's love for homegrown companies isn't just about national pride
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Korean consumers are more discerning than ever, so product quality and premium-level sophistication are helping local brands stand out.

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands
Jul 20, 2020
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Even in one of the least impacted markets, the pandemic has driven significant changes in shopping behaviours, according to Nielsen.

