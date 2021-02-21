Cheil Worldwide: Has an over-reliance on Samsung led to complacency?

Cheil Worldwide’s CONNEC+ model which was introduced to “extend itself beyond its marketing communications roots and go deeper into tasks previously performed by clients internally”, is starting to bear fruit with a pitch win to show for it. But does the agency’s string of innovations—some which appear to overlap with others—mean progression or a convoluted problem-solving strategy?

Our full Agency Report Card on Cheil Worldwide—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.