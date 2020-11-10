Advertising Digital Marketing Media Data News
Rahul Sachitanand
19 hours ago

Cheil Worldwide, Grey launch contrasting initiatives to tap ecommerce opportunity

Korean network launches a complete ecommerce platform, while WPP's creative shop forms a global collective of talent.

Cheil Worldwide, Grey launch contrasting initiatives to tap ecommerce opportunity

After Group M, Reprise and Dentsu's moves to expand their ability to help clients succeed in the burgeoning ecommerce market, Korean network Cheil Worldwide and WPP's creative agency Grey have also launched contrasting opportunities to target this opportunity.

While Cheil has launched its own e-commerce platform, named GETTT, in South Korea, Grey has formed what it calls an ecommerce collective, drawing on talent from across the world, with APAC alone committing 100 people to this new effort. 

In the case of Cheil, GETTT or 'Get The Taste', houses 70 lifestyle brands including fashion, interior, beauty and tech, as a rental service. Having an owned e-commerce platform will enable Cheil to strengthen its digital marketing capabilities through accumulated expertise in ecommerce business and customer behaviour analysis, the network noted in a statement. 

At GETTT, consumers can rent a product and switch to an outright purchase if they like it. The purchase price is discounted based on the number of times the product has been rented by consumers. If consumers wish to buy the product in mint condition, they can purchase it by returning the product they have rented.


GETTT’s rental service is not only for individual consumers, but also for content companies who need various outfits and props. This B2B rental service is expected to improve rental pricing and process efficiently for small to medium productions and creators. 

This platform also offers different trial services to supplement limitations of online shopping, which includes free trial of selected brands, and fitting delivery service that enables consumers to try out fashion items at home and return for free. Moreover, GETTT regularly features curated contents that reflect consumers' interest, brand stories and interview with designers.

"We look forward to proposing insightful trends by utilising Cheil Worldwide's creative and data-driven marketing capabilities," said a GETTT representative. "GETTT will continue to provide new opportunities to experience the different taste and lifestyles and help connect less known brands with consumers who appreciate them."

Elsewhere, Grey is taking a different approach to the ecommerce market with its Grey Commerce Collective (CoCo). This global collective aims to bring all the shopper, retail, experiential and commerce centres of the agency together and will have a presence in Grey offices across the globe. While Grey CoCo is being driven by Nirvik Singh (global COO, chairman and CEO of Grey Asia, Middle East and Africa) it would operate on a Centre of Excellence (COE) approach and is being helmed by Richa Kapse in Southeast Asia. 


Grey CoCo brings together specialists in packaging and retail design, commerce, experience and activation from different Grey offices around the world. Grey Singapore’s Shopper Team becomes part of this unit and is now able to offer much deeper and wider commerce capabilities to clients across Southeast Asia, according to the agency. 

Elaborating on the focus area for Grey CoCo Singapore, Kapse said in a media release: “Over the past year, we have seen a growing demand from our clients to co-ordinate the in-store design and communication with complementary social media assets. Increasingly, we see the shoppers are expecting brands to have the same storyline across social, e-commerce and physical retail channels."

In the past year, Grey has unveiled some ecommerce work it has done for its clients. For example, Earlier this year, Grey and MAC connected content to commerce in a campaign ranging from digital and social content to  e-commerce and a physical retail store. Spotlight Ready was the spring campaign for the APAC restage of MAC’s Lightful C range across Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. 

Director: Sieun Song, Jaechan Lee (product)


Grey CoCo will work independently as well as leverage the strength of the larger WPP network. 

Grey also recently also launched a new campaign for Olay, in partnership with Shopee. It targets millennial women across key SEA markets using bite-sized content spread out like a mini-series. The campaign also brings on board the engaging shopping experience to consumers, coupled with more value, as they are given access to promotions during Shopee’s Super Brand Day.

But why is a creative shop wading into ecommerce? Kapse contends that as Grey commerce specialists, this collective aims to communicate and capture target shoppers where they spend their time the most, which is increasingly on social media and digital marketplaces. 

"Similar to bricks and mortar, the millennial and Gen Z shoppers are expecting to be wowed and immersed in a brand experience online," she adds. "A simple price promotion on a well laid out brand shelf is no longer enough to drown out the competition. Grey brings the creative approach to tackle our clients’ commerce business problems." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

1 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

3 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

4 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

5 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

6 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

8 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

9 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

10 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Related Articles

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands
Media
Oct 30, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
Oct 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Time for a radical rethink of how we use social platforms in ecommerce
Digital
Oct 28, 2020
Mudit Jaju

Time for a radical rethink of how we use social ...

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions
Advertising
Oct 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands ...

Just Published

Unruly strikes global LG Electronics deal for smart TV ad placements
Advertising
30 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unruly strikes global LG Electronics deal for smart ...

Global connected TV deal is an expansion of LG's relationship with parent company Tremor Video in North America.

TBWA and McDonald’s alum reveal new freelance-focused agency
Marketing
46 minutes ago
Natasha Bach

TBWA and McDonald’s alum reveal new freelance-focuse...

Co-founder Chris Garbutt left his post as TBWA Worldwide’s global creative chief last week to pursue an undisclosed new venture.

Mediabrands launches global content studio
Advertising
57 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mediabrands launches global content studio

The media agency network is consolidating its capabilities across branded, original and dynamic content in 12 markets.

DDB promotes Alex Hesz and Roisin Rooney to global roles
Advertising
59 minutes ago
Gurjit Degun

DDB promotes Alex Hesz and Roisin Rooney to global ...

Hesz becomes global CSO and Rooney is global chief people officer.