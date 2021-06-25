Advertising News
Simon Gwynn
14 hours ago

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix

Wieden+Kennedy Portland, BETC Paris and AMV BBDO get top honours.

Nike: campaign combined footage of diverse range of sports and people across split screen
Nike: campaign combined footage of diverse range of sports and people across split screen

“#WombStories”, the campaign for Essity brands Bodyform and Libresse by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, achieved a fourth Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, after it was one of three works to win the top prize in the Film Lions, the final category to be announced at this year’s festival.

The win means AMV BBDO has racked up five Grands Prix this year, while UK agencies have won 11 between them.

Wieden & Kennedy Portland won a second Grand Prix for Nike, this time for the split-screen film “You can’t stop us”, inspired by the challenges of being separated that have been experienced by people across the world throughout the Covid pandemic.

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

And a third Grand Prix went to BETC Paris for Lacoste’s 2019 film “Crocodile inside”, which depicts a couple being torn apart as a building collapses. 

Both AMV BBDO and W&K Portland also won gold Lions for the above campaigns, and there were a further six golds awarded:

  • Translation and Beats by Dr. Dre for Beats, “You love me”
  • TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA for Apple, “Airpods – Bounce”
  • Burger King, David Miami, Ingo Stockholm and Publicis Romania for Burger King, “The moldy Whopper”
  • Burberry and Riff Raff London for Burberry’s Christmas campaign
  • Publicis Italy for Diesel, “Francesca”
  • Mortierbrigade, Brussels for Equal Pay Day, “Eternal pregnancy”

Twenty-five silver Lions were awarded, 14 of which went to US entrants: three for W&K Portland (one jointly with Biscuit FIlmworks), three for Droga5 New York, and one each for Spotify, We Believers, BBDO New York, Airbnb, R/GA San Francisco, Grey New York, Small New York/Indiana Production Company Milan, and the Burger King team listed above.

There were five silvers for UK entrants: one apiece for Mother, Grey London, AMV BBDO, The Gate and Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto. There was also one silver winner each from Brazil, Canada, Italy, Singapore, Spain and Thailand.

There were 47 bronzes awarded, 20 from the US: two each for BBDO New York, DDB Chicago, TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA and W&K Portland, and one each for Apple, Droga5 New York, Energy BBDO, Facebook Creative X, Fred & Farid New York, Match Group/Maximum Effort, Saatchi & Saatchi New York/P&G, Saturday Morning/P&G, Spotify, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, The Martin Agency and the Burger King Team.

Six bronze Lions went to UK entrants: two to Droga5 London and one each to AMV BBDO, Engine, The Gate and Ogilvy London/Toronto.

Source:
Campaign UK

