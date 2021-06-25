Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021 looked different this year, as creativity was fueled during Zoom chats instead of in-person brainstorming sessions due to the pandemic.

Although the way ads were created shifted, innovative work was born despite limited production and months of lockdowns around the world. From Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” to Bodyform’s “Womb Stories,” some of the year’s best creative work was honored at the Festival.

Check out some of the Cannes Lions’ Grand Prix winners below.

Brand Experience and Activation

Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami

Mastercard’s “True Name” by McCann New York

Creative Data

Warner Music Group’s “Saylists” by Accenture Interactive’s Rothco

Creative Strategy

Cheetos Popcorn’s “Can’t touch this Cheetos” by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Design

H&M’s “Loop” by AKQA

Superunion’s “Notpla”

Direct

Entertainment

Tinder’s “Swipe Night” by 72andSunny

Sinyi Realty’s “In Love We Trust” by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan

Entertainment Lions for Music

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” by Prettybird

Mercado Libre’s “Feed Paradise” by Gut Agency, São Paulo

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Asics’ “Eternal Run” by Edelman and Unit9

House of Lapland’s "Salla 2032" by Africa DDB

Health Grand Prix for Good

Bodyform and Libresse’s “Womb Stories” by AMV BBDO

Health & Wellness

Beco’s “Steal Our Staff” by TBWA/London

Media

City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change” by FCB

Telenor Pakistan’s “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” by Ogilvy Pakistan

Outdoor

Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David Miami and Publicis Romania

Heinken’s “Shutters” by Publicis Milan

Renault’s “Electric Village” by Publicis Conseil

Pharma

Woojer and Claire’s Place Foundation’s “Sick Beats”

PR

AB InBev’s “Contract for Change” by FCB Chicago and FCB New York

Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation’s “The Bread Exam” by McCann Paris

Print/Publishing

Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” by Ogilvy Toronto and Ogilvy London

Social & Influencer

Reddit’s “Superb Owl” by R/GA