Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Campaign US rounded up most of the top winners.

Cannes Lions 2021 looked different this year, as creativity was fueled during Zoom chats instead of in-person brainstorming sessions due to the pandemic. 

Although the way ads were created shifted, innovative work was born despite limited production and months of lockdowns around the world. From Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” to Bodyform’s “Womb Stories,” some of the year’s best creative work was honored at the Festival.

Check out some of the Cannes Lions’ Grand Prix winners below.

Brand Experience and Activation

Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami

 

Mastercard’s “True Name” by McCann New York

 

Creative Data

Warner Music Group’s “Saylists” by Accenture Interactive’s Rothco

 

Creative Strategy 

Cheetos Popcorn’s “Can’t touch this Cheetos” by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

 

Design

H&M’s “Loop” by AKQA

 

Superunion’s “Notpla”

 

Direct

Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge" by David Madrid and David Miami

 

Entertainment

Tinder’s “Swipe Night” by 72andSunny

 

Sinyi Realty’s “In Love We Trust” by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan

 

Entertainment Lions for Music

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” by Prettybird

 

Mercado Libre’s “Feed Paradise” by Gut Agency, São Paulo

 

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Asics’ “Eternal Run” by Edelman and Unit9

 

House of Lapland’s "Salla 2032" by Africa DDB

 

Health Grand Prix for Good

Bodyform and Libresse’s “Womb Stories” by AMV BBDO

 

Health & Wellness

Beco’s “Steal Our Staff” by TBWA/London

 

Media

City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change” by FCB

 

Telenor Pakistan’s “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” by Ogilvy Pakistan

 

Outdoor

Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” by INGO, David Miami and Publicis Romania

 

Heinken’s “Shutters” by Publicis Milan

 

Renault’s “Electric Village” by Publicis Conseil

 

Pharma

Woojer and Claire’s Place Foundation’s “Sick Beats” 

 

PR

AB InBev’s “Contract for Change” by FCB Chicago and FCB New York

 

Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation’s “The Bread Exam” by McCann Paris

 

Print/Publishing

Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful” by Ogilvy Toronto and Ogilvy London

 

Social & Influencer 

Reddit’s “Superb Owl” by R/GA

 

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

 

