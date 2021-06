Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

The second release of Cannes Lions 2021 winners yielded a Grand Prix and three additional gold Lions for APAC work.

Ogilvy Pakistan won the Grand Prix in the Media category for 'Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration', on behalf of Telenor. The telco teamed up with Unicef to provide a digital path to registration for the more than 60 million children in Pakistan who cannot get a birth certificate due to social and economic factors, limiting their ability to attend school, access medical care and social security, or avoid child labor.

The three APAC gold winners from the six categories released late Tuesday (Creative Data, Creative Strategy, Direct, Media, PR and Social & Influencer) were as follows:

DDB Mudra Mumbai for 'Project free period' on behalf of StayFree, in Creative Strategy

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne for 'Donation dollar' on behalf of The Royal Australian Mint, in Direct

DDB New Zealand for 'Sperm positive: The world's first HIV-positive sperm bank' on behalf of New Zealand AIDS Foundation, Body Positive Inc, and Positive Women Inc., in PR.

The second batch of winners brings the APAC metal tally to 62. Australia leads the region with 20 Lions and India has 15, well ahead of all other markets. (See tables below.)

The four APAC gold winners from the five categories released late Monday (Design, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma and Print & Publishing) were as follows:

Dentsu for 'Pocky: The gift' on behalf of Azaki Glico, in Design

VMLY&R Melbourne for 'A future without change' on behalf of Monash University, in Design

FCB Interface Mumbai for 'The punishing signal' on behalf of the Mumbai Police, in Health & Wellness

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne for 'Donation dollar' on behalf of The Royal Australian Mint, in Outdoor.

Complete tables of all the winners from APAC appear below. We'll be adding to this page as the festival continues.

* = Latest additions

APAC Lions by category and award

Category Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Total Creative Data 0 0 1 1 2 Creative Strategy 0 1 2 0 3 Design 0 2 1 2 5 Direct 0 1 3 3 7 Health & Wellness 0 1 2 8 11 Media 1 0 2 5 8 Outdoor 0 1 1 3 5 Pharma 0 0 2 2 4 PR 0 1 5 5 11 Print & Publishing 0 0 0 1 1 Social & Influencer 0 0 1 4 5 Total 1 7 20 34 62

APAC Lions by market

Market Lions Australia 20 China 2 Hong Kong 2 India 15 Japan 6 Korea 1 Malaysia 2 Myanmar 3 New Zealand 5 Pakistan 2 Philippines 1 Singapore 3 Taiwan 3 Thailand 1 Total 66 * Total here does not match the total in the 'APAC metal by category and award' table above, because some entries credit multiple markets.

Creative Data

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Silver Lion CODE OF CONSCIENCE INSTITUTO RAONI CODE OF CONSCIENCE AKQA, São Paulo / AKQA, Melbourne BRAZIL / AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion #NOTJUSTACADBURYAD MONDELEZ CADBURY CELEBRATIONS OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA

Creative Strategy

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion PROJECT FREE PERIOD STAYFREE SANITARY NAPKINS DDB MUDRA, Mumbai INDIA Silver Lion DOVE #STOPTHEBEAUTYTEST DOVE DOVE OGILVY INDIA, Mumbai INDIA Silver Lion THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Design

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion POCKY THE GIFT EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD. POCKY THE GIFT DENTSU INC., Tokyo JAPAN Gold Lion A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Lion UNI-FORM VOGUE VOGUE OGILVY TAIWAN, Taipei City / OGILVY, Hong Kong TAIWAN / HONG KONG Bronze Lion CODE OF CONSCIENCE INSTITUTO RAONI CODE OF CONSCIENCE AKQA, São Paulo / AKQA, Melbourne BRAZIL / AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion THE DISSOLVING BOTTLE THE DISSOLVING BOTTLE THE DISSOLVING BOTTLE BBDO GUERRERO, Makati City THE PHILIPPINES

Direct

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Lion DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Lion NAMING THE INVISIBLE BY DIGITAL BIRTH REGISTRATION TELENOR PAKISTAN TELENOR 4G TELENOR PAKISTAN, Islamabad / OGILVY PAKISTAN, Islamabad PAKISTAN Silver Lion THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA Bronze Lion VB SOLAR CARLTON & UNITED BREWERIES VICTORIA BITTER CLEMENGER BBDO, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion STAY HOME MILES EXCHANGE THAI AIRWAYS THAI AIRWAYS WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Bangkok THAILAND Bronze Lion THE 8-BIT JOURNO VICE MEDIA NEWS SERVICE DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY, Mumbai INDIA

Health & Wellness

Prize Title Brand Product Medium Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE PR FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA Silver Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE Outdoor: Ambient FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA Silver Lion STRESS PORTRAITS CIGNA CIGNA STRESS CARE Creative Data: Data Visualisation McCANN, Hong Kong HONG KONG Bronze Lion HACKWASHING HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIFEBUOY Brand Experience & Activation GEOMETRY ENCOMPASS, Mumbai INDIA Bronze Lion 30SOAP DREAMS INC. SOAP Direct TBWA HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Lion H FOR HANDWASHING LIFEBUOY HANDWASHING EDUCATION Direct LOWE LINTAS, Mumbai / MULLENLOWE SINGAPORE, Singapore INDIA / SINGAPORE Bronze Lion THE PUBLIC SERVICE BANGER NZ GOVERNMENT NZ GOVERNMENT PR COLENSO BBDO, Auckland / CLEMENGER BBDO, Wellington NEW ZEALAND Bronze Lion THE MELANOMA TYPEFACE MELANOMA NZ MELANOMA NZ Industry Craft: Typography TBWA AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND Bronze Lion AUTISMNZ - TODDLER DRIVING TEST AUTISMNZ - TODDLER DRIVING TEST EARLY DETECTION OF AUTISM Radio & Audio DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland / TRIBAL AOTEAROA, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Bronze Lion BLOOD BEACON TAIPEI BLOOD CENTER BLOOD DONATION Creative Data: Use of Real-Time Data WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Taipei / J. WALTER THOMPSON TAIWAN, Taipei City TAIWAN Bronze Lion WARNING SPOTS AAMI AAMI Creative Data: Use of Real-Time Data OGILVY AUSTRALIA, Melbourne AUSTRALIA

Media

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Grand Prix NAMING THE INVISIBLE BY DIGITAL BIRTH REGISTRATION TELENOR PAKISTAN TELENOR 4G TELENOR PAKISTAN, Islamabad / OGILVY PAKISTAN, Islamabad PAKISTAN Silver Lion SLOWAYS IAG NRMA INSURANCE CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA Silver Lion BLOOD BEACON TAIPEI BLOOD CENTER BLOOD DONATION WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Taipei TAIWAN Bronze Lion SLOW DOWN SONGS AUSTRALIAN ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION AUSTRALIAN ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION BROTHER & CO., Brisbane AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion HOPE TAPE KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY HOPE TAPE CHEIL WORLDWIDE, Seoul / BOUNCE CREATIVE, Seoul SOUTH KOREA Bronze Lion A FUTURE WITHOUT CHANGE MONASH UNIVERSITY STUDENT RECRUITMENT VMLY&R, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion SECOND LIFE IBM IBM GEOMETRY OGILVY JAPAN, Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Lion H FOR HANDWASHING LIFEBUOY HANDWASHING EDUCATION LOWE LINTAS, Mumbai / MULLENLOWE SINGAPORE, Singapore INDIA / SINGAPORE

Outdoor

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA Bronze Lion SAMSUNG MICROCODES SAMSUNG SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA Bronze Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA

Pharma

Prize Title Brand Product Medium Entrant / Idea Creation Location Silver Lion THE NUMBER GREENVALLEY PRODUCT:971(A MEDICINE FOR ALZHEIMER DISEASE) Film Craft: Direction McCANN HEALTH, Shanghai CHINA Silver Lion WHERE BABIES COME FROM GENEA GENEA FERTILITY/IVF Integrated Campaign CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney / GENEA, Sydney AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion MOZART 80 PFIZER PFIZER Use of Technology F5, Shanghai CHINA Bronze Lion WHERE BABIES COME FROM GENEA GENEA FERTILITY/IVF Film: Cinema, TV and Digital Film Content CHE PROXIMITY, Sydney / GENEA, Sydney AUSTRALIA

PR

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Gold Lion SPERM POSITIVE: THE WORLD’S FIRST HIV-POSITIVE SPERM BANK NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION, BODY POSITIVE INC., POSITIVE WOMEN INC. HIV AWARENESS DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Silver Lion THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE SERVICE FCB INTERFACE, Mumbai INDIA Silver Lion YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF WWF GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA Silver Lion DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR HERD MSL SYDNEY / SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Silver Lion PANTENE #HAIRWEGO P&G PANTENE PARTY, Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo / MATERIAL, Tokyo JAPAN Silver Lion SPERM POSITIVE: THE WORLD’S FIRST HIV-POSITIVE SPERM BANK NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION, BODY POSITIVE INC., POSITIVE WOMEN INC. HIV AWARENESS DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND Bronze Lion VB SOLAR CARLTON & UNITED BREWERIES VICTORIA BITTER CLEMENGER BBDO, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion PANTENE #HAIRWEGO P&G PANTENE PARTY, Tokyo / DENTSU INC., Tokyo / MATERIAL, Tokyo JAPAN Bronze Lion YOUR PLASTIC DIET WWF WWF GREY MALAYSIA, Petaling Jaya MALAYSIA Bronze Lion DONATION DOLLAR THE ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT DONATION DOLLAR HERD MSL SYDNEY / SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Melbourne AUSTRALIA Bronze Lion SPERM POSITIVE: THE WORLD’S FIRST HIV-POSITIVE SPERM BANK NEW ZEALAND AIDS FOUNDATION, BODY POSITIVE INC., POSITIVE WOMEN INC. HIV AWARENESS DDB NEW ZEALAND, Auckland NEW ZEALAND

Print & Publishing

Prize Title Brand Product Entrant / Idea Creation Location Bronze Lion THE HIDDEN ESSENCE NHK (JAPAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION) TV PROGRAM JAPAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION, Tokyo / SHA INC., Tokyo JAPAN

Social & Influencer