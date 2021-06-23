Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan won the Grand Prix in Entertainment at the Cannes Lions festival for its brand film for Sinyi Realty, 'In love we trust.' It is Taiwan's first ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix.

The work was created in response to Taiwan’s divorce rate, which has surpassed the marriage rate, ranking first in Asia and second globally.

In the film, a woman who works at the Household Registration Office counts the numbers of marriages and divorces each day, losing faith in lasting love. She meets a grandfather who still holds his wife in his heart after losing her, which inspires her to put faith in marriage again.

72andSunny also nabbed the Grand Prix for its 'Swipe Night' campaign for Tinder. Swipe Night, created in partnership with production company M ss ng p eces, is an interactive experience that allows users to “choose their own adventure” on the Tinder app. The story follows a night out with friends, which turns dire after it becomes apparent the world is going to end. People swipe on decisions throughout the game, and Tinder matches you with other users who made similar choices—and those who chose a different path.

In the US, Unilever’s Dove Men+Care won a gold Lion for its campaign 'Changing papa culture through pop culture with dads'.

Other gold winners include Unknown Avatar for Enfant Bleu by Havas Sports and Entertainment, Paris (France), Blame No More for Hype Magazine by TBWA\HUNT\LASCARIS, Johannesburg (South Africa), #SafetyForSafekeepers Baklava Got Legs for Gender Equality NGO by Leo Burnett Beirut (Lebanon) and Black Santa for Coca-Cola by WMcCANN, Rio De Janeiro (Brazil).

Other wins in APAC include a silver in India for 'The world's most reported trailer' by Dentsu Webchutney for Trigger Happy Entertainment, a bronze in Taiwan for 'You are how you sleep' by ADK Taiwan for Uni President, a bronze in Thailand for 'Come back' by TBWA Thailand for Krungsri Auto, and two bronzes in Japan for 'Centre Lane' by Grey Tokyo for SKII and 'Game Chronicle' by Enjin Tokyo for All Nippon Airways.

Entertainment for Music

The official movie produced by Prettybird for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ 'Old town road', won the Grand Prix for the US in entertainment in music. Mercado Livre’s 'Feed parade', created by Gut Agency, São Paulo, also scored the Grand Prix for Brazil.

'Brown skin girl' performed by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn and Wizkid and produced by Parkwood Entertainment, was a Gold Lions winner in both the US and the UK.

Pokémon’s 'P25 music' by MediaMonks New York, Partizan New York and Universal Music, also won gold in the US, and Philipp und Keuntje’s 'Drowned requiem' for United for Rescue (Germany) was also named a gold winner.

Japan won a silver for 'Dear Glenn' by Dentsu Inc for Yamaha.

Entertainment for Sports

In the UK, Edelman nabbed the Grand Prix for Asics’s 'Eternal run', an experiential campaign where runners participated in the world’s first race without a finish line, running against themselves instead of each other. It’s the first time a PR agency won an Entertainment Lions.

House of Lapland’s 'Salla 2032', created by Africa DDB São Paulo (Brazil) was honored with the second Grand Prix.

Gold winners were rounded out by VaynerMedia New York’s work 'Future official sponsors' for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser in the US, BT Sport and Wunderman Thompson London’s 'Unscripted' in the UK, and Draftline Argentina’s 'Rewatch' for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Quilmes Beer in Argentina.

In APAC, Octagon Singapore scooped a bronze for 'The live trophy presented by Mastercard', jointly created with Mastercard Worldwide in the US.