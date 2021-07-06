Cannes Lions 2021
An archive of all our 2021 Cannes Lions coverage.
Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Ogilvy Pakistan won a Grand Prix and DDB Mudra, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and DDB New Zealand added golds as Cannes Lions released its second batch of 2021 winners late Tuesday. See all the APAC winners here.
Cannes: Saturday Morning and Procter & Gamble discuss the launch of 8:46 films
The short film series reclaims the time it took to end George Floyd’s life and fills it with stories of Black joy.
MSL, BCW and LLYC among winners as ad agencies dominate PR Lions
Advertising agencies have dominated the major prizes of the PR Lions, including two Grand Prix awards.
Cannes Lions: Burger King wins Grands Prix in direct and social & influencer for Stevenage Challenge
R/GA San Francisco also won top prize for Reddit campaign 'Superb Owl'.
Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra
The winners of the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions were announced on Tuesday.
Cannes Lions: City of Chicago, Telenor Pakistan scoop media Grand Prix
Volkswagen UK, HSBC UK and AB InBev USA among Gold Lions winners.
