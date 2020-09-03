The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

This is brilliant. The 'Donation dollar' is an absolutely legit, legal-tender dollar coin created by The Royal Australian Mint. But it's also a powerful idea, developed over the last two years along with Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne, to encourage charitable donations.

The mint plans to mint one of these coins for each of the 25 million people in Australia over the coming years, and hopes that when they find one in their pocket, they'll consider donating it.

The concept has the support of the Community Council of Australia (CCA), a collective of over 50,000 charity organisations.

A campaign explaining the initiative includes a film (above), a campaign website, social media and earned media, the latter being driven by Publicis Groupe agency Herd MSL.

Ad Nut presumes that the mint would have been minting the same number of coins in any case. So the additional cost of this initiative is low, but the potential payoff is high. In fact, in research done in advance of the launch, 20% of Australians who don't currently give to charity said they would be encouraged to do so by such a coin. Here's hoping that bears out.

Why does Ad Nut suddenly have a craving for Mentos?

