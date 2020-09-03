Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.

This is brilliant. The 'Donation dollar' is an absolutely legit, legal-tender dollar coin created by The Royal Australian Mint. But it's also a powerful idea, developed over the last two years along with Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne, to encourage charitable donations.

The mint plans to mint one of these coins for each of the 25 million people in Australia over the coming years, and hopes that when they find one in their pocket, they'll consider donating it. 

The concept has the support of the Community Council of Australia (CCA), a collective of over 50,000 charity organisations.

A campaign explaining the initiative includes a film (above), a campaign website, social media and earned media, the latter being driven by Publicis Groupe agency Herd MSL.

Ad Nut presumes that the mint would have been minting the same number of coins in any case. So the additional cost of this initiative is low, but the potential payoff is high. In fact, in research done in advance of the launch, 20% of Australians who don't currently give to charity said they would be encouraged to do so by such a coin. Here's hoping that bears out.

Why does Ad Nut suddenly have a craving for Mentos?

CREDITS

Client: The Royal Australian Mint
General Manager, Marketing, Sales & Innovation: Mark Cartwright
Project Manager: Frederica Heacock
Marketing & Communications Manager: Nicolle Keyes

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Chief Creative Officer: Mike Spirkovski
Executive Creative Director: Simon Bagnasco
Creative Director: Lee Sunter
Senior Creative/Copywriter: Adam Ferrie
Senior Creative/Art Director: Peter Cvetkovski
Head of Design: Matt Alpass
Designer: Alice De Saulles
Finished Artist: Juliet Symes
Executive Producer: Lucy Trengove
Producer: Zena Bartlett
Senior Digital Producer: Nick Baum
Digital Design: Jarryd Hood
Head of Content: Fei Wang
Creative Content Producer: Heather McKean
Developer: Steven Ashby & Dagmar Ford                                       
Strategist: Jack Gilbert                                  
Group Account Director: Leah Williams
Account Director: James Cameron
Account Director (2019): Jamie Herman
Account Executive: Jobe MacShane
Senior Business Director (2019): Adam Brami
New Business Director: Rebecca Robertson
Managing Director: Mark Cochrane

Production Company: Revolver
Director: Stephen Carroll
Managing Director / EP: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer: Pip Smart
Associate EP: Anna Mannix
Producer: Max Horn
Cinematographer: Jordan Maddocks

Post Production: The Editors, Melbourne
Executive Producer: Charlotte Griffiths
Editor: Leila Gabbi

Post Production & VFX: Alt VFX
Senior Producer: Celeste Fairlie & Adrianna Spanos
VFX Supervisor & Online Editor: Dave Edwards
VFX Production Manager: Jayce Attewell
Head of 3D: Nick Angus
CG Supervisor: Jordan McInnes
Animator: Kerri Moss
Lead Compositor: Matt Chance
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Retouch Artist: Jonathon Ryder

Music Composition: Turning Studios
Composer: Elliot Wheeler
Producer: Carla De Menezes Ribeiro

Audio Post Production: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Head of Sound: Paul Le Couteur
Executive Producer: Ceri Davies

Earned Media & Public Relations: Herd MSL
PR & Earned Lead: Rob Tolan
PR Strategy & Account Director: Stephanie Banno
PR Account Managers: Sarah Gilmore & Coralie Redden
Publicity Support: Nelson Fogarty, Lucy Rayner, Sarah Lipkin, Sophia Mathias, Karen Dunnicliff & Damian Marwood
Group Managing Director: Skye Lambley

Event Management: Yakusan Brand Experience
Senior Account Director: Isabelle Ward
Associate Producer: Lauren Hunter

Audio News Release: MediaCast

Video New Release: Hug Media

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

4 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

6 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

9 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Do supercar rides for orphans count as CSR?
Opinions
Aug 6, 2019
Matthew Miller

Do supercar rides for orphans count as CSR?

Haagen-Dazs demands commitment to female creatives as it calls global review
Advertising
Apr 11, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Haagen-Dazs demands commitment to female creatives ...

The courage to evolve
Advertising
Apr 1, 2020
David Angelo

The courage to evolve

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in ...

Understand how to tap into blockchain's endless applications to drive efficiency and transparency in your marketing plans, in the first of a new series of bite-sized lessons. (Warning: There WILL be a quiz.)

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 ...

The purchase of the maker of diapers and other personal-care products will give the FMCG giant a footprint in a market where it has a "currently limited position".

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in scaling in-house agencies
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in ...

Despite the promise, managing relationships between external and internal shops remains a challenge, according to a report compiled with The Observatory International.

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop

72andSunny's new TVC for Adobe is worth a watch, even if it lacks representation (according to our resident ad nut).