cannes2021
Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan won the region's second Grand Prix of the year, but no APAC work struck gold as Cannes Lions released its third batch of 2021 winners late Wednesday. See our running tally of APAC winners here.
Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign
Edelman has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival for its work on the Asics Eternal Run campaign.
Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the brewer’s award-winning work
AB InBev’s 'Contract for change' for Michelob Ultra, scooped up multiple Gold Lions and a Grand Prix for PR.
Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix
Dove Men+Care and Coca-Cola among gold Lions winners. APAC collects six Entertainment awards, one Entertainment for Music and Entertainment for Sports.
Cannes Lions: #WombStories takes Grand Prix in Film Craft for AMV BBDO
Fortnite’s Travis Scott collaboration Astronomical takes the top prize in Digital Craft, while Ogilvy scores another Grand Prix for Dove. APAC wins seven awards in Digital Craft, two in Film Craft and one in Industry Craft.
Cannes: Saturday Morning and Procter & Gamble discuss the launch of 8:46 films
The short film series reclaims the time it took to end George Floyd’s life and fills it with stories of Black joy.
