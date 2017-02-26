cannes2021

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan won the region's second Grand Prix of the year, but no APAC work struck gold as Cannes Lions released its third batch of 2021 winners late Wednesday. See our running tally of APAC winners here.

Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign

Edelman has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival for its work on the Asics Eternal Run campaign.

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the brewer’s award-winning work
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions: AB InBev’s Richard Oppy on the brewer’s award-winning work

AB InBev’s 'Contract for change' for Michelob Ultra, scooped up multiple Gold Lions and a Grand Prix for PR.

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix
5 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

Dove Men+Care and Coca-Cola among gold Lions winners. APAC collects six Entertainment awards, one Entertainment for Music and Entertainment for Sports.

Cannes Lions: #WombStories takes Grand Prix in Film Craft for AMV BBDO
5 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: #WombStories takes Grand Prix in Film Craft for AMV BBDO

Fortnite’s Travis Scott collaboration Astronomical takes the top prize in Digital Craft, while Ogilvy scores another Grand Prix for Dove. APAC wins seven awards in Digital Craft, two in Film Craft and one in Industry Craft.

Cannes: Saturday Morning and Procter & Gamble discuss the launch of 8:46 films
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes: Saturday Morning and Procter & Gamble discuss the launch of 8:46 films

The short film series reclaims the time it took to end George Floyd’s life and fills it with stories of Black joy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All the APAC Cannes winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola