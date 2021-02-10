Can creative power Publicis’ plan B?

Publicis Groupe has traditionally had a significant creative presence in APAC through Publicis Worldwide, Leo Burnett, Saatchi and Saatchi and BBH. We have, until 2019, judged these entities separately in our Agency Report Cards listing. For 2020, however, Publicis made it clear that it wouldn’t be sending us separate submissions for these agencies and instead opted to send us an omnibus document.

Did this sum-of-the-parts strategy change the agency's overall grade?

