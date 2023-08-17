Campari attempts to save films, one cocktail at a time

In a beautiful convergence of art and cinema, Campari has unveiled an initiative, 'Posters to Production' to transforms dormant film concepts into movie posters that can be crowdfunded to produce the film. Unveiled at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF), the campaign inspiration highlights Campari's commitment to creativity and innovation.

Four unmade film ideas, meticulously curated in collaboration with MIFF, have transformed into evocative film posters. Each poster exudes the signature Campari style, adorned with a QR code seamlessly linking to their respective GoFundMe pages. As audiences revel in the films' potent narratives, they're invited to become patrons of the journey, contributing to their realisation.

Diverse in genre and theme, the quartet boasts an ensemble of visions:

'The Long Passeggiata' by Julian Curtis: A narrative fiction inspired by a true story, where surrogate Italian brides embark on an odyssey of love, duty, and resilience in 1968 Australia.

'Marj's Garden' by Liubov Korpusova: A poignant tale of Marj, who, in her late 70s, fiercely protects her wilting garden against the relentless grip of drought, pushing her limits for its salvation.

'Dive' by Murray Enders: A coming-of-age saga following Michelle, an introverted 18-year-old, as she navigates life's tides in a quaint coastal town on the great ocean road.

'Aysha' by Lauren Burgueno: An emotionally charged documentary chronicling the transformative journey of Aysha Buffet, a self-taught drag artist and queer trans woman of Filipino descent.

Beyond the fascinating visuals, Campari contributes a portion of its cocktail proceeds from the festival to the budding filmmakers, underscoring their support for cinematic ingenuity. It's a naural next step of Campari's historical affinity for cinematic collaborations. During the early 1900s, Campari partnered with some of the most celebrated poster designers of the day such as Leonetto Cappiello, Marcello Dudovich, Adolf Hohenstein, and Marcello Nizzoli.

Paolo Marioni, Campari's managing director, expressed, "Supporting artists and fostering their red passion is embedded in Campari's legacy." The company's commitment echoes through this innovative initiative and extends to the sponsorship of the Short Awards at MIFF.

Mia Falstein-Rush, programmer and Curator at MIFF, encapsulates the essence of the campaign, sharing, "These posters grant faces to the dreams behind the films, turning aspirations into reality. MIFF propels emerging filmmakers toward their goals, making dreams tangible and narratives a living spectacle."