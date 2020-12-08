Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Connect is live now

Hear global leaders from Unilever, Disney, Mondelez, Burger King, Electronic Arts, Kraft Heinz, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Accenture and many more on how marketing will move forward.

Campaign Connect is live now

Today, Campaign Connect has assembled an international lineup of business leaders across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America to discuss the future of marketing,

The 12-hour global virtual event beginning at 2pm SIN/HK  intends to frame what has been an exceptional year of disruption to the industry.  Sessions held across the world will discuss how marketers and agencies are doing more with less, changing their business models, taking care of short and long-term brand health and are gearing up for a cookieless future.

After a year of unprecedented calls for social and cultural change, leaders will also look at meeting diversity and inclusion goals without tokenism or stereotyping, ensuring mental health is de-stigmatised and business objectives are met sustainably. 

AGENDA

Hear from top marketing leaders like Unilever CMO Conny Braams, Burger King CMO Fernando Machado, Mondelez global media investment lead Sindhuja Rai, Tesco group brand director Michelle McEttrick and Carlsberg marketing VP  Liam Newton alongside agency chiefs like WPP CEO Mark Read, MDC Partners CEO Mark Penn, MediaMonks CEO Victor Knaap and Mediabrands global chief culture officer Hermon Ghermay. 

For event enquiries, please feel free to contact Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content at Eleanor.Hawkins@haymarket.asia

For partnership opportunities, please reach out to Gareth Scott, Commercial Director at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

4 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

5 See the Greater China winners

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

6 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

7 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

8 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

9 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

10 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Related Articles

Campaign Connect underway again: Join now
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Campaign Staff

Campaign Connect underway again: Join now

Global industry leaders convene to discuss 'the great reset'
Advertising
Nov 25, 2020
Staff

Global industry leaders convene to discuss 'the ...

Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that ...

Sorrell warns of homogenous purpose campaigns, says COVID-19 is 'burning platform' for digital acceleration
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Sorrell warns of homogenous purpose campaigns, says ...

Just Published

How improving DEI culture is like building a cathedral
Marketing
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

How improving DEI culture is like building a cathedral

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Making a company more inclusive doesn't belong on a quarterly checklist. According to Hermon Ghermay, Mediabrands' global chief culture officer, it's more like a multi-generation construction project.

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand
Media
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Promotion sees APAC COO of OMD return to Thailand to run operations at the Omnicom Media Group level.

What Covid spawned: More agility, cooperation and consumer connections, say APAC leaders
Advertising
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

What Covid spawned: More agility, cooperation and ...

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: A year of pain for many has yielded beneficial shifts to the way marketing is done in Asia-Pacific, according to leaders from Mondelez, GroupM, Cathay Pacific and Accenture.

Brands in China need to repair profitability in 2021
Advertising
6 hours ago
Dennis Potgraven

Brands in China need to repair profitability in 2021

For many, the 2020 surge in activations and ecommerce-festival battles has come at too high a cost. Havas China's chief strategy officer envisions how brands can resist discounting and build better bottom-line growth.