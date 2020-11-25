Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis News
Global industry leaders convene to discuss 'the great reset'

On December 8, Campaign Connect will bring together leaders from around the globe from Unilever, Disney, Mondelez, Burger King, Electronic Arts, Kraft Heinz, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Accenture and many more to determine how marketing will move forward.

In just under two weeks time, Campaign Connect will assemble an international lineup of business leaders across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America to discuss the future of marketing,

The 12-hour global virtual event on December 8th intends to frame what has been an exceptional year of disruption to the industry.  Sessions held across the world will discuss how marketers and agencies are doing more with less, changing their business models, taking care of short and long-term brand health and are gearing up for a cookieless future.

After a year of unprecedented calls for social and cultural change, leaders will also look at meeting diversity and inclusion goals without tokenism or stereotyping, ensuring mental health is de-stigmatised and business objectives are met sustainably. 

Your premium pass will get you full access to all content sessions and post-event recordings. For a limited time, you can book it for $199 $130 US with the code ASP826 at checkout.

AGENDA

Hear from top marketing leaders like Unilever CMO Conny Braams, Burger King CMO Fernando Machado, Tesco group brand director Michelle McEttrick and Carlsberg marketing VP  Liam Newton alongside agency chiefs like WPP CEO Mark Read, MDC Partners CEO Mark Penn, MediaMonks CEO Victor Knaap and Mediabrands global chief culture officer Hermon Ghermay. 

For event enquiries, please feel free to contact Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content at Eleanor.Hawkins@haymarket.asia

For partnership opportunities, please reach out to Gareth Scott, Commercial Director at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia
 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

