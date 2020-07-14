campaign connect
Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up
FRONT STAGE PASS: Campaign members can hear selected insights from our Campaign Connect forum on the state of our industry, post-pandemic.
Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?
Campaign Connect delivered an unforgettable insight into the barriers and bonuses of lockdown creativity from some of the UK's leading creatives...
"Purpose means doing, not just talking" says WPP's Laurent Ezekiel
COVID-19 has not only amplified the importance of purpose, it has prompted brands to assume unprecedented commitment, creativity and leadership - a concept underscored during WPP's, "A brand new purpose for the new world" session - part of last week's Campaign Connect virtual event.
Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.
What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.
Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating pinnacle cultural moments
From a global pandemic to the death of George Floyd: Companies are addressing culturally-charged and rapidly evolving crisis after crisis.
