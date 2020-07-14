campaign connect

Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up
Jul 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Three recovery lessons from Campaign Connect that still hold up

FRONT STAGE PASS: Campaign members can hear selected insights from our Campaign Connect forum on the state of our industry, post-pandemic.

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
Jun 9, 2020
Carol Huang

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Jun 5, 2020
Matthew Miller

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs

Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.

Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating pinnacle cultural moments
Jun 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating pinnacle cultural moments

From a global pandemic to the death of George Floyd: Companies are addressing culturally-charged and rapidly evolving crisis after crisis.

