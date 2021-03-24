News
Campaign Connect returns June 2 and 3

The third edition of Campaign's global conference focuses on tackling the post-Covid new world together.

As the dust from the pandemic begins to settle, businesses are entering uncharted territory and must adapt. No brands or agencies can tackle the new world alone.

Campaign Connect returns on June 2 and 3, connecting you to Campaign's one-of-a-kind global community of award-winning editors, top-tier business leaders and forward-looking innovators from Hong Kong, Singapore, London and New York.

Join your peers to empower your marketing and brand teams with indispensable knowledge on how to successfully engage with consumers, to maximise growth and revenue in the new world.

Here's just a few examples of what you'll see:

Rahul Malhotra, Head of Brand Strategy & Stewardship, Shell
Isabel Massey, Global Media Director, Diageo

 

Gharry Eccles, Vice President UK & Oceania, Nestle
 

Sorin Patilinet, Global Marketing Insights Director, Mars
 

Plus, you'll hear from global leaders and forward thinkers including:

  • Andy Pilkington, Media Director Europe, Adidas
  • Catherine Davis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Feeding America
  • Greg Paull, Co-founder and Principal, R3
  • Lorna Sommerville, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Function of Beauty
  • Nikki Vadera, Marketing Director, Henkel Foods
  • Shira Feuer, Chief Marketing Officer, Trinny London

And many more superstar speakers to be announced soon.

We hope you can join us for what promises to be an inspiring, insightful and informative global conference.

For event enquiries, please contact Eleanor Hawkins, head of events content.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, commercial director. 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

