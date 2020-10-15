Announcement: Campaign Connect returns December 8

Campaign Connect, the global virtual conference Campaign hosted in June, returns on 8 December. Our content teams in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and New York will connect you with the leaders driving change across the global industry.

What to expect Big speakers and thought leaders from the world of media and marketing, tuning in from all corners of the globe. We’ll be hearing from the leaders driving change in their respective region.

First-rate content programme, curated by Campaign’s content teams from around the world, sharing learnings and providing context to the global crisis and the essential role of advertising in building back brand power and consumer confidence.

Access to over 24 hours of content, streamed live over two days and available on demand to view at your convenience for one month.

The opportunity to ask questions live and engage with speakers and attendees in the hub.

A supportive community providing insights and tools to help recovery and growth for the industry. Covid-19 is an indiscriminate global crisis that requires a multinational response so it’s important we all come together and discuss the next steps for the industry.

The removal of traditional competitive barriers as thought leaders share ideas and experiences to help get us all back to business.

Theme: Reflect and reset

In 2020, the industry adapted and changed how we worked together and internally. We learnt to do more with less. New partnerships developed and we mastered digital at an accelerated pace. We proved that global business can be managed without crossing borders and creativity thrives through adversity. We gave a platform to the issues that matter, making sure DEI is at the top of the business agenda.

Now, we are operating with more agility, with more consideration and although distant, we are closer than ever. The end of 2020 does not mark the end of this crisis, but it’s the moment of reflection, the “2020 is finally over” sentiment we are all feeling. And most importantly, it’s the opportunity to reset. To start the new year with new goals and with hope for the future of media, marketing and advertising.

Campaign Connect 2.0 kickstarts the conversation on what happens next.

Everything depends on creativity: Creativity is the lifeblood of our industry. This theme looks at the new ideas and innovations that are proving the value and importance of creative industries. What will be the strategic role of creativity in 2021? How can brands tune into the new consumer behavioural shifts and innovate in the future?

Operating in the new business landscape in 2021: This theme brings in out-of-industry perspectives from economists, academia and politics, to explore the outlook for the industry in 2021. What can we learn when we step outside the advertising echo chamber? We also explore progressive leadership, the role of agencies, the growth of global tech giants and how talent has changed forever.

Diversity, equity and inclusion as an industry priority: For businesses and brands, there has been a propensity to take a stance and speak out about the anti-racism movements around the world, while business leaders double-down on policies and look at how they can do better. Diversity, equity and inclusion needs to be more than a tick-box exercise, a hollow statement or campaign. Is the media we put out representing real people or falling into stereotyping tropes? Could we be doing more to create inclusive and understanding environments to attract diverse talent into the industry?

Redefining marketing effectiveness and value: Marketing effectiveness and efficiency are at the top of every brand and client agenda in 2020, as spend is increasingly scrutinised and every dollar and pound counts. This theme explores the shift in marketing investment in recent months, creative and marketing effectiveness, industry readiness for the cookie-less future and the increasing emphasis on privacy and trust.

