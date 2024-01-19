Related Articles

Just Published

How marketers will manage spend in 2024
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

How marketers will manage spend in 2024

2024 is expected to be another year of tight budgets. In an era of volatility and recession concerns, Campaign asks how will marketers do more with less?

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation
1 day ago
Samuel Tan

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation

MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some roles
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some ...

Tech giant has slashed hundreds of roles within its ad sales division after throwing more weight behind AI-powered ad products.

Davos 2024 sets scene for an extraordinary year ahead
The Information
1 day ago
Steve Barrett

Davos 2024 sets scene for an extraordinary year ahead

With over 60 elections taking place around the world this year, heads of state and business, media and government leaders gathered in the Swiss Alps to participate in the most invaluable networking event of the year. Here’s what they talked about.