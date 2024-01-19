Search
Just Published
1 day ago
How marketers will manage spend in 2024
2024 is expected to be another year of tight budgets. In an era of volatility and recession concerns, Campaign asks how will marketers do more with less?
1 day ago
December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation
MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.
1 day ago
Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some ...
Tech giant has slashed hundreds of roles within its ad sales division after throwing more weight behind AI-powered ad products.
The Information
1 day ago
Davos 2024 sets scene for an extraordinary year ahead
With over 60 elections taking place around the world this year, heads of state and business, media and government leaders gathered in the Swiss Alps to participate in the most invaluable networking event of the year. Here’s what they talked about.