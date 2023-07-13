News Advertising Marketing Creativity
Coral Cripps
15 hours ago

BBC's pop-up AR selfie booth shows visitors their wild side

The experience, created by Undercurrent, enables users to wear AR animal masks.

BBC's pop-up AR selfie booth shows visitors their wild side

BBC Studios has unveiled an interactive, AR-powered photo booth pop-up to promote the BBC Earth Experience.

BBC Earth Experience – an immersive event featuring the projection of high-definition nature footage and narration from David Attenborough – was launched on 31 March at the Daikin Centre in London’s Earl’s Court.

Produced by independent agency Undercurrent, the photo booth offers four AR animal masks (of a polar bear, a musk ox, a puma and an elephant) that people can digitally “try on” and use to take a selfie. The masks will be mapped to visitors’ faces and react in time with their moves and gestures.

Each AR mask has been created in a geometric style, inspired by the natural history merchandise offered at the BBC Earth Experience gift shop.

Stephen Davies, managing director of consumer products and licensing at BBC Studios, said: “By creating this interactive pop-up, we wanted to give members of the public an opportunity to learn more about London’s newest attraction and have fun while using our bespoke AR filters”.

The photo booth was built using sustainable materials and, according to BBC Studios, “every environmental aspect of the activation was considered” when creating the campaign. Reclaimed birch plywood panels were used to build the pop-up’s main internal structure, while non-toxic, compostable paint was used to give the stand its colour.

Damian Clarke, chief executive of Undercurrent, said: “The team relished the chance to deliver a sustainable build and throughout the process we learned new skills and discovered new materials that we’ll continue to work with in future. Ensuring that we’re building an asset with maximum re-use in mind, but also delivering something that is biodegradable at the end of its lifespan.”

Starting this week and running until January 2024, the photo booth can be accessed at the BBC Earth Experience’s main location. People can also try out its features at King’s Cross Station on 15 July and the Reading Oracle from 22 to 23 July.

After trying the experience, visitors will receive a special GIF in their inbox to share on social media. Each participant will also be entered into a prize draw to win a free ticket or a 20% discount code for the BBC Earth Experience.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

6 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

7 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

10 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

Related Articles

Snap’s latest global brand campaign highlights fun AR filters
Jan 29, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Snap’s latest global brand campaign highlights fun ...

NBCUniversal hires BBC’s Maggy Chan to lead global advertising
Dec 19, 2022
Arvind Hickman

NBCUniversal hires BBC’s Maggy Chan to lead global ...

BBC brings editorial guidelines to life to show impartial reporting
Sep 27, 2022
Imogen Watson

BBC brings editorial guidelines to life to show ...

Bubble-tea brand offers a squishy, squirty AR experience
Mar 17, 2022
Ad Nut

Bubble-tea brand offers a squishy, squirty AR ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

Haysom’s campaigns for Suncorp have not only been multi-award winning but have shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator for the insurance and banking provider.

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK president gets jail time
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK ...

The Tokyo District Court has found Shinichi Ueno guilty of bribing a Tokyo Olympic official for soliciting favours and noted, "he [Ueno] repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse."

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad placements: New study
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad ...

Recently Adalytics accused Google of rampantly misleading advertisers about the viewership of ads running on third-party websites and apps, while charging for them; checks by IAS and DoubleVerify refute these claims.

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media ...

In this lesson, GrabAds provides a five-minute tutorial on how brands can use retail media networks to target shoppers.