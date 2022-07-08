Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Danielle Jin, Visa

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Danielle Jin

SVP, head of marketing, APAC

Visa

Singapore

Member since 2021

A published writer and a veteran marketer, Jin has the skills of merging creativity with data. And this has swiftly salvaged Visa’s woes during the pandemic.

Jin, who returns to the Power List for the second year running, has led Visa’s company-wide brand evolution campaign to transform the brand in support of its business strategy and change how the business is seen in the world by its customers, partners, clients and industry across Asia-Pacific.

She did this by using a market-by-market approach and tweaking Visa’s strategy to help accelerate money movement and digitalisation as the business prepares for a post-Covid world. In emerging markets like India and Vietnam, she is driving market-wide awareness and education for Visa about going cashless, promoting debit to drive contactless penetration, and promoting ecommerce and QR payments across everyday spend categories.

In Singapore, where there is already a high contactless penetration rate, Jin identified transit as an area where Visa can drive further growth in contactless payments, specifically for mobile and wearable devices. Overall, the campaign garnered outstanding media results, achieving a 46% uplift on OOH, social, video and mobile impressions as well as a 140% CTR uplift for Transit Link and 154% CTR uplift for Google Pay creatives.

In developed markets like Korea and Taiwan, Jin is focusing on driving security and convenience through ecommerce campaigns like the ‘Everyone speaks Visa’ campaign, where the brand leaned on growing acceptance to further drive commerce.

To support small businesses in APAC, Jin led the #WhereYouShopMatters campaign across 10 APAC markets to help them develop their online presence. The campaign provided small businesses with tools and resources to survive while encouraging consumers to think about the positive impact of where they shop.

A member of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 2020 Women to Watch list, Jin has continued to be a speaker, judge or panelist for events on women leadership, DEI, and career development. She is the executive sponsor for Visa’s Pride Asia-Pacific Chapter and a mentor for female talents within and outside the company.