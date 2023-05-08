Advertising Analysis Data
Samuel Tan
1 day ago

April 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Foodpanda

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that Foodpanda's ad awareness shot up in Hong Kong in April, coinciding with its new O2O concept store in the market.

Foodpanda's O2O concept store

Foodpanda has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Hong Kong for the month of April 2023, of all the brands tracked in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the food-delivery platform saw an uplift of 7.8 percentage points over the four-week period.

In April, Foodpanda launched its first offline-to-online (O2O) concept store in APAC, located in Hong Kong Island’s Sai Ying Pun district. Customers can place a grocery order via the Foodpanda app and pick up their purchase at the O2O pandamart store within 5-10 minutes. 

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, foodpanda’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 17.0 on 3 April to a high of 24.8 by 22 April. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, ride-hailing app Uber recorded a 5.8-point spike in Ad Awareness from 11.8 on 29 March to 17.6 by 24 April, while mobile payment provider Alipay HK saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.5 percentage points from 14.8 on 2 April to 20.3 by 24 April.

Samuel Tan is APAC data journalist at YouGov

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Hong Kong from 26 March to 24 April 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.

