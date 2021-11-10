APAC New Business League: September 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Menarini Korea, Mondelez Singapore, Masterise Homes Hong Kong
|92.0
|91.5
|499
|2↑
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Beijing International Convention Center China Project, MCI Singapore
|53.0
|53.0
|205
|3↓
|2
|Leo Burnett
|Welab Hong Kong Project, Samsung Electronics Taiwan Project,Coke Taiwan Project
|49.7
|GIO insurance Australia
|48.3
|145
|4
|4
|DDB
|Adidas Orginial Social Content Development China Project, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India
|34.8
|34.8
|165
|5↑
|8
|Digitas
|Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project
|27.1
|27.1
|38
|6
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|AMAZON Singapore Project, Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd India Project
|27.2
|26.2
|86
|7↓
|5
|Dentsu
|KSF China Project, Ito En China Project
|26.1
|United Airlines Global
|25.1
|87
|8↓
|7
|BBDO
|Lotus China, MOHH Singapore, Chery China
|23.7
|23.2
|92
|9
|9
|McCann Worldgroup
|IndusInd Bank India, Bosch India
|16.0
|16.0
|57
|10
|10
|Publicis
|Nike China Project, Honda China, HomePlus Korea Project
|15.8
|14.8
|59
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Lovely Professional University India, Jenny Craig Australia
|122.2
|L'Oreal China
|98.8
|137
|2↑
|4
|OMD
|Daimler Global, Decathlon China, Telstra Corp Australia
|45.1
|Eastspring Thailand
|42.6
|75
|3↓
|2
|Wavemaker
|Perrigo Australia, Matrimony.com India, Philips (Male Grooming) - Planning
|43.6
|Campari Group Australia
|39.7
|89
|4↓
|3
|PHD
|Chanel Global, Zurich Insurance Indonesia Project
|37.5
|Brillon India
|35.8
|48
|5
|5
|Zenith
|Rio Tinto Australia, Tata Group India SEO, AirAsia Berhad India Analytics
|40.3
|Edrington Singapore
|35.7
|38
|6
|6
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan
|25.0
|25.0
|2
|7
|7
|Carat
|Amorepacific China, Pernod Ricard China, UGG China
|27.0
|L'Oreal Australia
|20.3
|120
|8↑
|9
|MediaCom
|Bayer China, Ismail Industries Pakistan
|22.1
|Breitling China
|17.9
|43
|9↑
|13
|Dentsu X
|Tencent Financial Technology China, Fujifilm China Project, HITACHI, LTD Singapore
|16.4
|16.4
|144
|10↑
|11
|Universal McCann
|Tourism Australia, RACQ Australia, Sentosa Singapore
|15.5
|15.5
|36
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Digitas
|Huawei Project
|China
|Digitas
|Ji Nan On Cloud Project
|China
|The Works
|Destination NSW
|Australia
|The Works
|LG Project
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|Menarini
|Korea
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez
|Singapore
|The Works
|WW Project
|Australia & NZ
|Cummins & Partners
|DoorDash
|Australia
|The Monkeys
|Grill'd
|Australia
|Havas Worldwide
|AMAZON Project
|Singapore
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|OMD
|Daimler
|Global
|Mediacom
|Bayer
|China
|Starcom
|Ferrero
|China
|Universal McCann
|Tourism Australia
|Australia
|Carat
|Amorepacific
|China
|Wavemaker
|Perrigo
|Australia
|OMD
|Decathlon
|China
|Universal McCann
|RACQ
|Australia
|Publicis Media
|Nestle
|Pakistan
|Starcom
|ABInBev (Commerce)
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].