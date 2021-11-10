Advertising Media Analysis Data News
APAC New Business League: September 2021 report

Wunderman Thompson, OMD, Leo Burnett, Wavemaker, Digitas, PHD, MediaCom and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Menarini Korea, Mondelez Singapore, Masterise Homes Hong Kong 92.0   91.5 499
2 3 Wunderman Thompson Beijing International Convention Center China Project, MCI Singapore 53.0   53.0 205
3 2 Leo Burnett Welab Hong Kong Project, Samsung Electronics Taiwan Project,Coke Taiwan Project 49.7 GIO insurance Australia 48.3 145
4 4 DDB Adidas Orginial Social Content Development China Project, Platinum Guild International (PGI) India 34.8   34.8 165
5 8 Digitas Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project 27.1   27.1 38
6 6 Havas Worldwide AMAZON Singapore Project, Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd India Project 27.2   26.2 86
7 5 Dentsu KSF China Project, Ito En China Project 26.1 United Airlines Global 25.1 87
8 7 BBDO Lotus China, MOHH Singapore, Chery China 23.7   23.2 92
9 9 McCann Worldgroup IndusInd Bank India, Bosch India 16.0   16.0 57
10 10 Publicis Nike China Project, Honda China, HomePlus Korea Project 15.8   14.8 59

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Lovely Professional University India, Jenny Craig Australia 122.2 L'Oreal China 98.8 137
2 4 OMD Daimler Global, Decathlon China, Telstra Corp Australia 45.1 Eastspring Thailand 42.6 75
3 2 Wavemaker Perrigo Australia, Matrimony.com India, Philips (Male Grooming) - Planning 43.6 Campari Group Australia 39.7 89
4 3 PHD Chanel Global, Zurich Insurance Indonesia Project 37.5 Brillon India 35.8 48
5 5 Zenith Rio Tinto Australia, Tata Group  India SEO,  AirAsia Berhad  India Analytics 40.3 Edrington Singapore 35.7 38
6 6 Publicis Media Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan 25.0   25.0 2
7 7 Carat Amorepacific China, Pernod Ricard China, UGG China 27.0 L'Oreal Australia 20.3 120
8 9 MediaCom Bayer China, Ismail Industries Pakistan 22.1 Breitling China 17.9 43
9 13 Dentsu X Tencent Financial Technology China, Fujifilm China Project, HITACHI, LTD Singapore 16.4   16.4 144
10 11 Universal McCann Tourism Australia, RACQ Australia, Sentosa Singapore 15.5   15.5 36

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Digitas Huawei Project China
Digitas Ji Nan On Cloud  Project China
The Works Destination NSW Australia
The Works LG  Project Australia
Ogilvy Menarini Korea
Ogilvy Mondelez Singapore
The Works WW  Project Australia & NZ
Cummins & Partners DoorDash Australia
The Monkeys Grill'd Australia
Havas Worldwide AMAZON  Project Singapore

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
OMD Daimler Global
Mediacom Bayer China
Starcom Ferrero China
Universal McCann Tourism Australia Australia
Carat Amorepacific China
Wavemaker Perrigo Australia
OMD Decathlon China
Universal McCann RACQ Australia
Publicis Media Nestle Pakistan
Starcom ABInBev (Commerce) China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

