APAC New Business League: July 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(USD $ m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(USD $m)
|
NUMBER OF
WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|HK Polytechnic University Hong Kong, Hugel Korea, Ministry of Communications & Information Singapore Singapore
|55.465
|Siemens Global
|54.364
|332
|2
|2
|DDB
|Aptamil Hong Kong, MaoPu (Chinese White Wine) China Project
|40.3305
|DON Smallgoods Australia
|37.7605
|139
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India
|29.4480303
|29.4480303
|156
|4
|4
|VMLY&R
|Galderma Thailand Project, QSR Brands for KFC Malaysia Project, Thai Oil Thailand Project
|27.2784871
|27.2784871
|85
|5
|5
|Dentsu
|Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines
|20.3846
|20.0846
|253
|6
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|Apex Avis Budget Australia, Banking Circle Group Singapore, ECSO Global Pvt Ltd India Project
|19.85
|19.85
|50
|↑7
|11
|BBDO
|BMW China, Wacoal Japan Project, Medibank Australia
|18.2152053
|Aleve Global
|15.7152053
|68
|↑8
|29
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Siemens Global, Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia
|16.9
|15.3
|56
|↓9
|7
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq
|14.771
|14.771
|39
|↓10
|8
|McCann Worldgroup
|Okada Manila Philippines Project, TaoBao China Project
|14.5649
|14.5649
|62
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(USD $ m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(USD $m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|↑1
|2
|Zenith
|Berli Jucker Public Company Thailand Project, Homelane India, Huawei China Project
|37.15
|36.7397631
|46
|↓2
|1
|Mindshare
|Nestle Vietnam, MTR Corporation Hong Kong, SBI Life India Offline
|58.0575
|PepsiCo China
|27.2075
|131
|↑3
|31
|Starcom
|Lenovo Group China, GlaxoSmithKline Malaysia
|23.25
|Kering Group Thailand
|22.79445
|37
|↓4
|3
|PHD
|Indosat Oreedo Indonesia, Hutchinson (Tri) indonesia, Vitasoy China, Indosat Indonesia, Didi China
|19.19
|Mailchimp Australia
|17.53
|37
|↓5
|4
|Wavemaker
|Truecaller India, Indonesia, Malaysia, OCBC Bank Singapore
|27.69215
|Acko Life Insurance India
|16.98465
|63
|6
|6
|OMD
|NSW Government Australia, Coles Australia
|18.2227667
|14.9552667
|53
|↑7
|8
|Initiative
|Nike Global, Bank of Queensland Australia
|12.63
|Carnival Corporation Australia
|12.29
|25
|↓8
|5
|Havas Media
|Fireboltt India, Lee Kum Kee China, Kajaria India
|11.67935
|11.67935
|32
|↑9
|16
|Performics
|TikTok India, Mondelez International India, Lenskart India
|8.65
|8.65
|37
|↓10
|7
|Dentsu X
|Tata 1MG Technologies Pvt Ltd India, Bosch Limited India
|7.58995296
|7.58995296
|109
TOP 10 CREATIVE WINS IN JULY
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|BBDO
|BMW
|China
|Smith St
|Coles Supermarkets
|Australia
|Leo Burnett
|PepsiCo brands
|India
|LS Digital
|Canon
|India
|FoxyMoron, Rabbit Hole
|Kingfisher
|India
|BBDO
|Wacoal Project
|Japan
|Ogilvy
|HK Polytechnic University
|Hong Kong
|Mullenlowe Group
|The South West Edge
|Australia
|Richards Rose
|Lindt
|Australia
|Havas Worldwide
|Apex Avis Budget
|Australia
TOP 10 MEDIA WINS IN JULY
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Initiative
|Nike
|Global, EMEA, APLA Regional Hub
|OMD
|NSW Government
|Australia
|OMD
|NSW Government
|Australia
|Mindshare
|Nestle Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Mindshare
|MTR Corporation
|Hong Kong
|Wavemaker
|Truecaller
|India, Indonesia, Malaysia
|PHD
|Kimberly-Clark EMEA
|Global
|Essence
|GAC Motor
|Global ex CN
|OMD
|Coles
|Australia
|Atomic 212
|Origin Energy
|Australia