1 day ago

APAC New Business League: July 2022 report

Saatchi & Saatchi, BBDO, Starcom, and Performics are among agencies that make strides in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

APAC New Business League: July 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE 

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
 (USD $ m)      		 RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
 (USD $m)               		 NUMBER OF
WINS
1 1 Ogilvy HK Polytechnic University Hong Kong, Hugel Korea, Ministry of Communications & Information Singapore Singapore 55.465 Siemens Global 54.364 332
2 2 DDB Aptamil Hong Kong, MaoPu (Chinese White Wine) China Project 40.3305 DON Smallgoods Australia 37.7605 139
3 3 Wunderman Thompson Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India 29.4480303   29.4480303 156
4 4 VMLY&R Galderma Thailand Project, QSR Brands for KFC Malaysia Project, Thai Oil Thailand Project 27.2784871   27.2784871 85
5 5 Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines 20.3846   20.0846 253
6 6 Havas Worldwide Apex Avis Budget Australia, Banking Circle Group Singapore, ECSO Global Pvt Ltd India  Project 19.85   19.85 50
7 11 BBDO BMW China, Wacoal Japan Project, Medibank Australia 18.2152053 Aleve Global 15.7152053 68
8 29 Saatchi & Saatchi Siemens Global, Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia 16.9   15.3 56
9 7 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB  Iraq 14.771   14.771 39
10 8 McCann Worldgroup Okada Manila Philippines Project, TaoBao China Project 14.5649   14.5649 62

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
 (USD $ m)      		 RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
 (USD $m)               		 NUMBER OF WINS
1 2 Zenith Berli Jucker Public Company Thailand Project, Homelane India, Huawei China Project 37.15   36.7397631 46
2 1 Mindshare Nestle Vietnam, MTR Corporation Hong Kong,  SBI Life India Offline 58.0575 PepsiCo China 27.2075 131
3 31 Starcom Lenovo Group China, GlaxoSmithKline Malaysia 23.25 Kering Group Thailand 22.79445 37
4 3 PHD Indosat Oreedo Indonesia, Hutchinson (Tri) indonesia, Vitasoy China, Indosat Indonesia, Didi China 19.19 Mailchimp Australia 17.53 37
5 4 Wavemaker Truecaller India, Indonesia, Malaysia, OCBC Bank Singapore 27.69215 Acko Life Insurance India 16.98465 63
6 6 OMD NSW Government Australia, Coles Australia 18.2227667   14.9552667 53
7 8 Initiative Nike Global, Bank of Queensland Australia 12.63 Carnival Corporation Australia 12.29 25
8 5 Havas Media Fireboltt India, Lee Kum Kee China, Kajaria India 11.67935   11.67935 32
9 16 Performics TikTok India, Mondelez International India, Lenskart India 8.65   8.65 37
10 7 Dentsu X Tata 1MG Technologies Pvt Ltd India, Bosch Limited India 7.58995296   7.58995296 109

TOP 10 CREATIVE WINS IN JULY 

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
BBDO BMW China
Smith St Coles Supermarkets Australia
Leo Burnett PepsiCo brands India
LS Digital Canon India
FoxyMoron, Rabbit Hole Kingfisher India
BBDO Wacoal Project Japan
Ogilvy HK Polytechnic University Hong Kong
Mullenlowe Group The South West Edge Australia
Richards Rose Lindt Australia
Havas Worldwide Apex Avis Budget Australia

TOP 10 MEDIA WINS IN JULY

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Initiative Nike Global, EMEA, APLA Regional Hub
OMD NSW Government Australia

Mindshare Nestle Vietnam Vietnam
Mindshare MTR Corporation Hong Kong
Wavemaker Truecaller India, Indonesia, Malaysia
PHD Kimberly-Clark EMEA Global
Essence GAC Motor Global ex CN
OMD Coles Australia
Atomic 212 Origin Energy Australia

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

