APAC New Business League: March 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Nestlé Vietnam Project, BTS Group Thailand Project, BAUNIS Taiwan 34.0 34.0 175 2 ↑ 6 Leo Burnett FAW-VW Audi China, Infinity Japan Project, Samsung.com MDE Korea Project 23.5 Fortis Healthcare India 22.9 58 3 3 Wunderman Thompson Project Management Institute Singapore, Richemont China, Shanghai Guangming China 16.9 16.9 71 4 4 DDB Mekeni Food Corporation Philippines, MCI Singapore 11.9 11.9 52 5 ↑ 7 Publicis Pechoin China, Estee Lauder China Project, Glaxo_Skb China project 11.7 10.8 39 6 ↓ 5 McCann Worldgroup 365 mc Korea Project, TracFone India Project, Evereden China Project 10.5 10.5 28 7 ↓ 2 VMLY&R Sony Electornics Singapore Project, Oberoi Realty India, Zespri Singapore 12.2 LG TVs Global 9.8 78 8 ↑ 35 Dentsu Dongfeng Honda CIVIC China, Feihe Dairy China, Nc Taiwan 11.7 8.9 43 9 ↓ 8 BBDO Anta & Anta Kids China, Tripartite Alliance Singapore Project 7.8 7.8 28 10 ↑ 23 ThinkerBell Ladbrokes Australia, Repco ANZ 6.7 6.7 10

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China 33.3 Techcombank Vietnam 28.7 14 2 ↑ 3 PHD Jiahua Cosmetics China, Google Australia 18.4 18.4 15 3 ↓ 2 Wavemaker Tencent Platform & Content Group, Lixiang Branding China, Lianjia - Beike China 17.8 Pernod Ricard China 15.7 52 4 ↑ - Carat Mengniu Dairy China, Pernod Ricard China, SRC Indonesia Sembilan Indonesia 13.8 Diageo Korea 12.3 49 5 5 OMD Yili (digital&OOH) China, Bank Jago Indonesia 11.6 Eastspring Thailand 11.2 25 6 6 Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project 7.8 7.8 17 7 ↓ 4 Havas Media Ola Group India, ANZ, Micromax Informatics Limited India, Salarpuria Sattva India 6.2 LBC Philippines 5.1 11 8 ↑ 12 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project 4.3 4.1 6 9 ↓ 7 Initiative Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia, Asiatic Agro Thailand, KFC Thailand, Kopiko Philippines 3.8 Australian Institute of Company Directors Australia 2.8 15 10 ↑ - Dentsu X Japan Tobacco International Indonesia, wanglaoji herbal tea China Project 2.5 2.5 37

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Leo Burnett FAW-VW Audi China Leo Burnett Infinity Project Japan Publicis Pechoin China The & Partnership LG TVs Global Dentsu Dongfeng Honda CIVIC China BBDO Anta & Anta Kids China DDB Project X Project India BBDO Tripartite Alliance (TAFEP) Project Singapore Dentsu Feihe Dairy China Leo Burnett Samsung.com MDE Project Korea

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Carat Mengniu Dairy China Mindshare Yili Buying China OMD Yili (digital) China Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China Spark Foundry Toyota Australia PHD JIAHUA COSMETICS China Universal McCann CDO Philippines OMD Australian state of Victoria Australia PHD Google Australia Initiative Cred India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].