APAC New Business League: March 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Nestlé Vietnam Project, BTS Group Thailand Project, BAUNIS Taiwan
|34.0
|34.0
|175
|2↑
|6
|Leo Burnett
|FAW-VW Audi China, Infinity Japan Project, Samsung.com MDE Korea Project
|23.5
|Fortis Healthcare India
|22.9
|58
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Project Management Institute Singapore, Richemont China, Shanghai Guangming China
|16.9
|16.9
|71
|4
|4
|DDB
|Mekeni Food Corporation Philippines, MCI Singapore
|11.9
|11.9
|52
|5↑
|7
|Publicis
|Pechoin China, Estee Lauder China Project, Glaxo_Skb China project
|11.7
|10.8
|39
|6↓
|5
|McCann Worldgroup
|365 mc Korea Project, TracFone India Project, Evereden China Project
|10.5
|10.5
|28
|7↓
|2
|VMLY&R
|Sony Electornics Singapore Project, Oberoi Realty India, Zespri Singapore
|12.2
|LG TVs Global
|9.8
|78
|8↑
|35
|Dentsu
|Dongfeng Honda CIVIC China, Feihe Dairy China, Nc Taiwan
|11.7
|8.9
|43
|9↓
|8
|BBDO
|Anta & Anta Kids China, Tripartite Alliance Singapore Project
|7.8
|7.8
|28
|10↑
|23
|ThinkerBell
|Ladbrokes Australia, Repco ANZ
|6.7
|6.7
|10
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China
|33.3
|Techcombank Vietnam
|28.7
|14
|2↑
|3
|PHD
|Jiahua Cosmetics China, Google Australia
|18.4
|18.4
|15
|3↓
|2
|Wavemaker
|Tencent Platform & Content Group, Lixiang Branding China, Lianjia - Beike China
|17.8
|Pernod Ricard China
|15.7
|52
|4↑
|-
|Carat
|Mengniu Dairy China, Pernod Ricard China, SRC Indonesia Sembilan Indonesia
|13.8
|Diageo Korea
|12.3
|49
|5
|5
|OMD
|Yili (digital&OOH) China, Bank Jago Indonesia
|11.6
|Eastspring Thailand
|11.2
|25
|6
|6
|Universal McCann
|Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project
|7.8
|7.8
|17
|7↓
|4
|Havas Media
|Ola Group India, ANZ, Micromax Informatics Limited India, Salarpuria Sattva India
|6.2
|LBC Philippines
|5.1
|11
|8↑
|12
|Spark Foundry
|Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project
|4.3
|4.1
|6
|9↓
|7
|Initiative
|Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia, Asiatic Agro Thailand, KFC Thailand, Kopiko Philippines
|3.8
|Australian Institute of Company Directors Australia
|2.8
|15
|10↑
|-
|Dentsu X
|Japan Tobacco International Indonesia, wanglaoji herbal tea China Project
|2.5
|2.5
|37
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Leo Burnett
|FAW-VW Audi
|China
|Leo Burnett
|Infinity Project
|Japan
|Publicis
|Pechoin
|China
|The & Partnership
|LG TVs
|Global
|Dentsu
|Dongfeng Honda CIVIC
|China
|BBDO
|Anta & Anta Kids
|China
|DDB
|Project X Project
|India
|BBDO
|Tripartite Alliance (TAFEP) Project
|Singapore
|Dentsu
|Feihe Dairy
|China
|Leo Burnett
|Samsung.com MDE Project
|Korea
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Carat
|Mengniu Dairy
|China
|Mindshare
|Yili Buying
|China
|OMD
|Yili (digital)
|China
|Universal McCann
|Abbott Nutrition
|China
|Spark Foundry
|Toyota
|Australia
|PHD
|JIAHUA COSMETICS
|China
|Universal McCann
|CDO
|Philippines
|OMD
|Australian state of Victoria
|Australia
|PHD
|Australia
|Initiative
|Cred
|India
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].