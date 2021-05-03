Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC New Business League: March 2021 report

Leo Burnett, VMLY&R, Dentsu, Thinkerbell, Carat, Havas Media, Spark Foundry and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting multiple positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

APAC New Business League: March 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Nestlé Vietnam Project, BTS Group Thailand Project, BAUNIS Taiwan 34.0   34.0 175
2 6 Leo Burnett FAW-VW Audi China, Infinity Japan Project, Samsung.com MDE Korea Project 23.5 Fortis Healthcare India 22.9 58
3 3 Wunderman Thompson Project Management Institute Singapore, Richemont China, Shanghai Guangming China 16.9   16.9 71
4 4 DDB Mekeni Food Corporation Philippines, MCI Singapore 11.9   11.9 52
5 7 Publicis Pechoin China, Estee Lauder China Project, Glaxo_Skb China project 11.7   10.8 39
6 5 McCann Worldgroup 365 mc Korea Project, TracFone India Project, Evereden China Project 10.5   10.5 28
7 2 VMLY&R Sony Electornics Singapore Project, Oberoi Realty India, Zespri Singapore 12.2 LG TVs Global 9.8 78
8 35 Dentsu Dongfeng Honda CIVIC China, Feihe Dairy China, Nc Taiwan 11.7   8.9 43
9 8 BBDO Anta  & Anta Kids China, Tripartite Alliance Singapore Project 7.8   7.8 28
10 23 ThinkerBell Ladbrokes Australia, Repco ANZ 6.7   6.7 10

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China 33.3 Techcombank Vietnam 28.7 14
2 3 PHD Jiahua Cosmetics China, Google Australia 18.4   18.4 15
3 2 Wavemaker Tencent Platform & Content Group, Lixiang Branding China, Lianjia - Beike China 17.8 Pernod Ricard China 15.7 52
4 - Carat Mengniu Dairy China, Pernod Ricard China, SRC Indonesia Sembilan Indonesia 13.8 Diageo Korea 12.3 49
5 5 OMD Yili (digital&OOH) China, Bank Jago Indonesia 11.6 Eastspring Thailand 11.2 25
6 6 Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project 7.8   7.8 17
7 4 Havas Media Ola Group India, ANZ, Micromax Informatics Limited India, Salarpuria Sattva India 6.2 LBC Philippines 5.1 11
8 12 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project 4.3   4.1 6
9 7 Initiative Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia, Asiatic Agro Thailand, KFC Thailand, Kopiko Philippines 3.8 Australian Institute of Company Directors Australia 2.8 15
10 - Dentsu X Japan Tobacco International Indonesia, wanglaoji herbal tea China Project 2.5   2.5 37

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Leo Burnett FAW-VW Audi China
Leo Burnett Infinity Project Japan
Publicis Pechoin China
The & Partnership LG TVs Global
Dentsu Dongfeng Honda CIVIC China
BBDO Anta  & Anta Kids China
DDB Project X Project India
BBDO Tripartite Alliance (TAFEP) Project Singapore
Dentsu Feihe Dairy China
Leo Burnett Samsung.com MDE Project Korea

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Carat Mengniu Dairy China
Mindshare Yili Buying China
OMD Yili (digital) China
Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China
Spark Foundry Toyota Australia
PHD JIAHUA COSMETICS China
Universal McCann CDO Philippines
OMD Australian state of Victoria Australia
PHD Google Australia
Initiative Cred India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: February 2021 report

APAC New Business League: January 2021 report
Advertising
Mar 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: January 2021 report

New Business League: December 2020 report
Analysis
Feb 1, 2021
Staff Reporters

New Business League: December 2020 report

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
Jan 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
3 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.