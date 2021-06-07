Advertising Media Data News
APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Almost everyone on the media ranking moves down one notch due to a huge holding-company win, while the creative table sees five multi-notch moves, in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Singapore Police Force， Sheela Foam India， Yuan education China Project 30.4   30.4 117
2 2 DDB Union Bank of India， Amway 'Breakfast' China Project, Shapoorji Paloonji Project 22.8 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 20.8 72
3 9 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 18.2   18.1 12
4 4 Wunderman Thompson MengNiu China,Sugarlite APAC, Estee Lauder China Project 15.5   15.0 88
5 5 VMLY&R Adidas China digital, Telekom Malaysia, The Lee Brand Global 17.8 McDonald's Australia digital 14.8 48
6 3 Isobar TCL Electronics Global digital, Xiaomi China Project, Polestar Project 14.0   14.0 22
7 8 Leo Burnett Samsung Korea Project, Zuoyebang China, WeBank China 11.7   11.7 56
8 11 Publicis GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Yves Saint Laurent Korea Project 11.1   11.1 53
9 6 BBDO Brookvale Union Australia, 10.9 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 9.8 42
10 10 Dentsu Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China, Honda China Project 9.2   9.2 72

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome India, DTwelve Spaces 33.7 Techcombank Vietnam 29.1 19
2 - Publicis Groupe Stellantis Global 24.0   24.0 1
3 2 PHD Audi China, IKEA Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Subway APAC 23.3   23.3 25
4 3 Wavemaker IM Motors China, Cindy Chao China 18.7 South Australia Tourism Australia 16.8 56
5 4 Carat South Australia Tourism Australia, Mengniu Dairy China, SRC Indonesia Sembilan Indonesia 13.7 Diageo Korea 12.2 50
6 5 OMD LAZADA Philippines, Country Delight India, SIMBALION Taiwan 12.3 Eastspring Thailand 11.9 29
7 6 Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project 7.8   7.8 17
8 7 Havas Media Hamdard(Offline) India, Laboratoires Filorga Global, Breitling China 7.1 LBC Philippines 6.0 16
9 8 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA 4.3   4.2 8
10 9 Initiative Taisho Indonesia, Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia, Asiatic Agro Thailand 4.2 Hamdard(Offline) India 2.8 16

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Leo Burnett Infiniti Project Japan
Accenture Interactive Jaguar Land Rover Global
Special Group ANZ Bank Australia
Ogilvy Lesso China
Special Group ANZ Bank New Zealand
72andSunny Johnnie Walker SEA
Leo Burnett SAIC R-Car China
Digitas Honor Project China
McCann Worldgroup SGM China
Digitas Pan Pacific / Parkroyal Hotels CRM Global

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Publicis Groupe Stellantis Global
PHD Audi China
MediaCom Febreze, Swiffer, Downy, Gillette, Oral-B, Braun Korea
PHD IKEA
Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines,
Wavemaker IM Motors China
PHD Subway APAC
Carat South Australia Tourism Australia
OMD LAZADA Philippines
Initiative Taisho Indonesia
Havas Media Hamdard(Offline) India

Methodology:The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

 

