APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Singapore Police Force， Sheela Foam India， Yuan education China Project
|30.4
|30.4
|117
|2
|2
|DDB
|Union Bank of India， Amway 'Breakfast' China Project, Shapoorji Paloonji Project
|22.8
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|20.8
|72
|3↑
|9
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|18.2
|18.1
|12
|4
|4
|Wunderman Thompson
|MengNiu China,Sugarlite APAC, Estee Lauder China Project
|15.5
|15.0
|88
|5
|5
|VMLY&R
|Adidas China digital, Telekom Malaysia, The Lee Brand Global
|17.8
|McDonald's Australia digital
|14.8
|48
|6↓
|3
|Isobar
|TCL Electronics Global digital, Xiaomi China Project, Polestar Project
|14.0
|14.0
|22
|7↑
|8
|Leo Burnett
|Samsung Korea Project, Zuoyebang China, WeBank China
|11.7
|11.7
|56
|8↑
|11
|Publicis
|GSK China, Raymond Realty India, Yves Saint Laurent Korea Project
|11.1
|11.1
|53
|9↓
|6
|BBDO
|Brookvale Union Australia,
|10.9
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|9.8
|42
|10
|10
|Dentsu
|Mobile Premier League’s India, Lexus China, Honda China Project
|9.2
|9.2
|72
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome India, DTwelve Spaces
|33.7
|Techcombank Vietnam
|29.1
|19
|2↑
|-
|Publicis Groupe
|Stellantis Global
|24.0
|24.0
|1
|3↓
|2
|PHD
|Audi China, IKEA Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Subway APAC
|23.3
|23.3
|25
|4↓
|3
|Wavemaker
|IM Motors China, Cindy Chao China
|18.7
|South Australia Tourism Australia
|16.8
|56
|5↓
|4
|Carat
|South Australia Tourism Australia, Mengniu Dairy China, SRC Indonesia Sembilan Indonesia
|13.7
|Diageo Korea
|12.2
|50
|6↓
|5
|OMD
|LAZADA Philippines, Country Delight India, SIMBALION Taiwan
|12.3
|Eastspring Thailand
|11.9
|29
|7↓
|6
|Universal McCann
|Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project
|7.8
|7.8
|17
|8↓
|7
|Havas Media
|Hamdard(Offline) India, Laboratoires Filorga Global, Breitling China
|7.1
|LBC Philippines
|6.0
|16
|9↓
|8
|Spark Foundry
|Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA
|4.3
|4.2
|8
|10↓
|9
|Initiative
|Taisho Indonesia, Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia, Asiatic Agro Thailand
|4.2
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|2.8
|16
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Leo Burnett
|Infiniti Project
|Japan
|Accenture Interactive
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Global
|Special Group
|ANZ Bank
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|Lesso
|China
|Special Group
|ANZ Bank
|New Zealand
|72andSunny
|Johnnie Walker
|SEA
|Leo Burnett
|SAIC R-Car
|China
|Digitas
|Honor Project
|China
|McCann Worldgroup
|SGM
|China
|Digitas
|Pan Pacific / Parkroyal Hotels CRM
|Global
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Publicis Groupe
|Stellantis
|Global
|PHD
|Audi
|China
|MediaCom
|Febreze, Swiffer, Downy, Gillette, Oral-B, Braun
|Korea
|PHD
|IKEA
|
Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines,
|Wavemaker
|IM Motors
|China
|PHD
|Subway
|APAC
|Carat
|South Australia Tourism
|Australia
|OMD
|LAZADA
|Philippines
|Initiative
|Taisho
|Indonesia
|Havas Media
|Hamdard(Offline)
|India
Methodology:The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].