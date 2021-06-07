APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Leo Burnett Infiniti Project Japan Accenture Interactive Jaguar Land Rover Global Special Group ANZ Bank Australia Ogilvy Lesso China Special Group ANZ Bank New Zealand 72andSunny Johnnie Walker SEA Leo Burnett SAIC R-Car China Digitas Honor Project China McCann Worldgroup SGM China Digitas Pan Pacific / Parkroyal Hotels CRM Global

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Publicis Groupe Stellantis Global PHD Audi China MediaCom Febreze, Swiffer, Downy, Gillette, Oral-B, Braun Korea PHD IKEA Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Wavemaker IM Motors China PHD Subway APAC Carat South Australia Tourism Australia OMD LAZADA Philippines Initiative Taisho Indonesia Havas Media Hamdard(Offline) India

Methodology:The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].