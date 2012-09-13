names

APAC New Business League: March 2021 report
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: March 2021 report

Leo Burnett, VMLY&R, Dentsu, Thinkerbell, Carat, Havas Media, Spark Foundry and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting multiple positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation appoints Lewis PR as AOR
Sep 13, 2012
Staff Writer

Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation appoints Lewis PR as AOR

HONG KONG - Digital communications agency Lewis PR has been appointed by the Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) to manage its public relations campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

2 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

3 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

6 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

8 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

9 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

10 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’