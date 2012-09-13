Search
Sep 13, 2012
Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation appoints Lewis PR as AOR
HONG KONG - Digital communications agency Lewis PR has been appointed by the Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) to manage its public relations campaign.
