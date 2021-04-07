Advertising Media Data News
APAC New Business League: February 2021 report

DDB and OMD break into the top 5 rankings for creative and media in R3's February new-business update. Plus February's top 10 creative and media wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Absolut Global, Coca-Cola China, HTB/Guronsan Bamond Korea 19.7   19.7 88
2 2 VMLY&R Shanghai Jahwa China, Marico India, Frasers Property Project 10.9 Furphy Australia 10.8 52
3 4 Wunderman Thompson Tyson Foods Thailand Project, Wonder Chilldea Japan Project, Unif Thailand 8.6   8.6 26
4 - DDB Unilever Wall's Global India, Danone China Project, HKBU Hong Kong Project 7.8   7.8 34
5 3 McCann Worldgroup Woori Bank Korea, Manipal-UNEXT India Project, Aster DM Healthcare India Project 7.2   7.2 15
6 5 Leo Burnett Coty Professional Japan Project, CHN Industrial Australia, AXA China Project 6.7 Fortis Healthcare India 6.1 35
7 13 Publicis Infiniti Global, Samsung Singapore Project, TTFB Taiwan Project 6.0   5.0 21
8 12 BBDO Electronic Client 3.5   3.5 18
9 10 MullenLowe Group Waah Jobs  India, AkzoNobel Brands India 3.1   3.1 12
10 6 Sapient Alfa Romeo China, SCHUCO China, NBA China Project 2.9   2.9 9

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith MamaEarth India, L'Oreal China, Sanofi China, Urban Company India 37.9 Techcombank Vietnam 37.8 8
2 2 Wavemaker Genesis China, PT Mayora Philippines, Masan Vietnam  15.1   15.1 45
3 3 PHD LG APAC, CR Pharma China, Reckitt SG  10.7   10.7 8
4 4 Havas Media Indofoods Indonesia; Australian Institute of Company Directors; CG Foods India Digital 4.6   4.6 8
5 6 OMD Victorian Govt Australia; Cuemath India; Mei Wu Fa Taiwan project 3.9 Eastspring Thailand 3.8 10
6 7 Universal McCann Burger King China; Uni-President drinks, noodles China; Henderson Land HK 1.8   1.8 12
7 8 Initiative KFC Thailand; Kopiko Philippines 1.5 Australian Institute of Company Directors 1.2 7
8 12 Starcom Junglee Entertainment India; Boat India 0.4 Petroleum Authority of Thailand 0.3 2
9 9 Bohemia Chemist2U Australia 0.2   0.2 1
10 11 Performics Mercerbell Alibaba Cloud China Project 0.1   0.1 2

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (FEBRUARY)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Publicis Infiniti Global
Digitas SGM China
Leo Burnett Coty Professional project Japan
Wieden & Kennedy Evian Global
McCann Worldgroup Woori Bank Korea
Ogilvy Coca-Cola China
Ogilvy HTB/Guronsan Bamond Korea
DDB Unilever Wall's Global India
Saatchi & Saatchi Maserati China
Wunderman Thompson Tyson Foods project Thailand

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (FEBRUARY)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
OMD Victorian Government Australia
PHD LG APAC
Wavemaker Genesis China
Wavemaker PT Mayora Philippines
MediaCom Saridon India
Havas Media Indofoods Indonesia
Universal McCann Burger King China
Initiative KFC Thailand
Wavemaker Masan Vietnam
PHD CR Pharma China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

