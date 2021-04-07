APAC New Business League: February 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Absolut Global, Coca-Cola China, HTB/Guronsan Bamond Korea
|19.7
|19.7
|88
|2
|2
|VMLY&R
|Shanghai Jahwa China, Marico India, Frasers Property Project
|10.9
|Furphy Australia
|10.8
|52
|3
|4
|Wunderman Thompson
|Tyson Foods Thailand Project, Wonder Chilldea Japan Project, Unif Thailand
|8.6
|8.6
|26
|4
|-
|DDB
|Unilever Wall's Global India, Danone China Project, HKBU Hong Kong Project
|7.8
|7.8
|34
|5
|3
|McCann Worldgroup
|Woori Bank Korea, Manipal-UNEXT India Project, Aster DM Healthcare India Project
|7.2
|7.2
|15
|6
|5
|Leo Burnett
|Coty Professional Japan Project, CHN Industrial Australia, AXA China Project
|6.7
|Fortis Healthcare India
|6.1
|35
|7
|13
|Publicis
|Infiniti Global, Samsung Singapore Project, TTFB Taiwan Project
|6.0
|5.0
|21
|8
|12
|BBDO
|Electronic Client
|3.5
|3.5
|18
|9
|10
|MullenLowe Group
|Waah Jobs India, AkzoNobel Brands India
|3.1
|3.1
|12
|10
|6
|Sapient
|Alfa Romeo China, SCHUCO China, NBA China Project
|2.9
|2.9
|9
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|MamaEarth India, L'Oreal China, Sanofi China, Urban Company India
|37.9
|Techcombank Vietnam
|37.8
|8
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|Genesis China, PT Mayora Philippines, Masan Vietnam
|15.1
|15.1
|45
|3
|3
|PHD
|LG APAC, CR Pharma China, Reckitt SG
|10.7
|10.7
|8
|4
|4
|Havas Media
|Indofoods Indonesia; Australian Institute of Company Directors; CG Foods India Digital
|4.6
|4.6
|8
|5
|6
|OMD
|Victorian Govt Australia; Cuemath India; Mei Wu Fa Taiwan project
|3.9
|Eastspring Thailand
|3.8
|10
|6
|7
|Universal McCann
|Burger King China; Uni-President drinks, noodles China; Henderson Land HK
|1.8
|1.8
|12
|7
|8
|Initiative
|KFC Thailand; Kopiko Philippines
|1.5
|Australian Institute of Company Directors
|1.2
|7
|8
|12
|Starcom
|Junglee Entertainment India; Boat India
|0.4
|Petroleum Authority of Thailand
|0.3
|2
|9
|9
|Bohemia
|Chemist2U Australia
|0.2
|0.2
|1
|10
|11
|Performics Mercerbell
|Alibaba Cloud China Project
|0.1
|0.1
|2
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (FEBRUARY)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Publicis
|Infiniti
|Global
|Digitas
|SGM
|China
|Leo Burnett
|Coty Professional project
|Japan
|Wieden & Kennedy
|Evian
|Global
|McCann Worldgroup
|Woori Bank
|Korea
|Ogilvy
|Coca-Cola
|China
|Ogilvy
|HTB/Guronsan Bamond
|Korea
|DDB
|Unilever Wall's Global
|India
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Maserati
|China
|Wunderman Thompson
|Tyson Foods project
|Thailand
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (FEBRUARY)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|OMD
|Victorian Government
|Australia
|PHD
|LG
|APAC
|Wavemaker
|Genesis
|China
|Wavemaker
|PT Mayora
|Philippines
|MediaCom
|Saridon
|India
|Havas Media
|Indofoods
|Indonesia
|Universal McCann
|Burger King
|China
|Initiative
|KFC
|Thailand
|Wavemaker
|Masan
|Vietnam
|PHD
|CR Pharma
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].