Shauna Lewis
8 hours ago

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

From left to right: Brad Herdholt, Michelle Watson and Mark Barry
From left to right: Brad Herdholt, Michelle Watson and Mark Barry

AnalogFolk Group has launched a behavioural transformation consultancy called MindWorks, which will drive clients' business transformation ambitions and apply behavioural economics to marketing strategies.

The consultancy will operate out of London and leverage the group's network presence in the rest of Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.

Having operated as a team for three years within AnalogFolk, the launch of MindWorks formalises a service that previously helped clients such as Dyson, Bayer and HSBC.

MindWorks is led by chief executive Brad Herholdt, formerly global managing partner at AnalogFolk. 

Completing the leadership team are principal behavioural partner Michelle Watson, formerly head of customer experience, and principal consulting partner Mark Barry, formerly chief data officer.

Herholdt said: “Speaking to our clients, we know that, every day, companies are struggling to keep up with the pace of change and how it influences their business. They are tired of five-year vision decks that don’t make it further than the slides they are written on.

“MindWorks is impact-focused, creating actionable roadmaps that we launch quickly so that our visions are built on real customer behaviours and organisational dynamics.”

Bill Brock, AnalogFolk's founder and current chief client officer, will work closely with the new venture.

Brock said that MindWorks’ offerings had been “pivotal” to the success of several of AnalogFolk Group's leading clients over its three-year existence. He added: “It’s that success that has led to us making it a formal offering by launching MindWorks.” 

MindWorks becomes a partner brand to the group's flagship agency AnalogFolk and joins a list of rapidly increasing agency offshoots, including production company Untold Fable and tech engineering company WithRobots, both of which were launched only last year.

Source:
Campaign UK

