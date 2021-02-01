Advertising Marketing News
Omar Oakes
21 hours ago

AnalogFolk invests in global production company

Untold Fable will be run and minority-owned by Kate Tancred.

Tancred: co-founded The Smalls
Tancred: co-founded The Smalls

AnalogFolk is backing a global audio and video content production company that will combine a tech platform with a community of freelancers.

Untold Fable is majority-owned by the independent agency, with a minority stake taken by Kate Tancred, the new venture's incoming chief executive.

The company is launching with headquarters in London and is already in production on three content deals. It has 10 full-time employees (none of whom was working at AnalogFolk), including heads of production in Asia-Pacific and the UK, as well as a UK-based editor-in-chief.

By the end of March, Untold Fable will be able to work in studios within all AnalogFolk offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

Tancred, a former media planner in her native Australia, co-founded and previously ran The Smalls, a video creation platform for independent filmmakers and production companies.

Untold Fable is a similar concept to The Smalls – as well as rivals such as Vidsy and MoFilm – but will also accommodate studios, sound designers, composers and voice talent from around the world to capture the growing audio market for podcasts and digital radio.

Tancred said: “I spent the last 10 years driving the efficiencies and creativity of a tech-powered production offering. Untold Fable expands on that model by connecting clients with a curated network of diverse, award-winning talent and layering over digital creative services from one of the most celebrated independent digital agencies in the world.

“Combining these offerings enables us to produce audio and video content in a way that the industry is yet to experience.”

The new business also promises to launch tech features that will better enable advertisers to connect with traditionally under-represented talent from the creative industry. Brands, publishers and agencies will also have the option to measure their diversity and inclusion statistics across their productions throughout the year.

As part of AnalogFolk Group, Untold Fable will also offer clients on-demand digital agency services from AnalogFolk, including behavioural insights, creative, digital strategy and channel planning.

Bill Brock, founder and chief client officer at AnalogFolk Group, added: “Since 2008, we’ve focused on delivering [digital] through progressive creative agency services. With the launch of Untold Fable, we not only diversify the group’s offering, we break exciting new ground on this enduring mission. We’re leveraging the power of technology to make it easier than ever before for brands and publishers to work with a more diverse talent pool.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

6 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

7 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Low-budget content ideas for business of all sizes
Advertising
Jun 15, 2020
Rohit Arora

Low-budget content ideas for business of all sizes

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language ...

AnalogFolk appoints global CEO
Advertising
Oct 4, 2019
Omar Oakes

AnalogFolk appoints global CEO

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021
Opinions
Dec 21, 2020
Melissa Chan

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021

Just Published

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Creative new business fell 12.6% globally in 2020, according to R3's year-end wrapup, with an overall increase in media business partially offsetting the decline. See which agencies and holding groups won the most.

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
Media
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...

The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle
Advertising
4 hours ago
Bob Hoffman

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle

THE AD CONTRARIAN: You'd think that after 10 plus years of hysterical 'millennial' horseshit that went nowhere, the advertising industry would have learned something. But, of course, the ad industry never learns anything. So here we are again.