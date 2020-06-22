content
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
Low-budget content ideas for business of all sizes
Small changes in content across the sales funnel can have big positive overall impact on your business.
Digital Communications Team of the Year connects brands with Gen Z
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Mindshare China's Content+ team has a proven knack for developing innovative, interactive approaches that help brands reach Gen Z consumers.
6 actionable content-strategy ideas during challenging times
Freezing your communications during a crisis isn't prudent, but you do need to recalibrate your messages. The head of content strategy for Liwa Content Driven explains how to approach that task.
Why we've changed the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific
Our registered users now get a wider sample of our best work, but will need memberships for regular access.
How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and publishers
"Our narrative is to really show content publishers that we're their ally."
