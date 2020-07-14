analogfolk
Beats by Dre uses TikTok in campaign featuring Ashnikko
Campaign by AnalogFolk marks the brand's first use of TikTok.
Where do Chinese brands go from here?
SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.
AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.
Brands to watch in the 2020s, according to experts
Four branding experts give their view on which brands will be the ones to watch over the next decade.
Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
An enjoyable series of #4SecondReviews for the Hyundai Venue by AnalogFolk features a bevy of odd creatures and characters, including Corey Feldman, but is tragically lacking in squirrels.
How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.
