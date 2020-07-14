analogfolk

Beats by Dre uses TikTok in campaign featuring Ashnikko
Jul 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Beats by Dre uses TikTok in campaign featuring Ashnikko

Campaign by AnalogFolk marks the brand's first use of TikTok.

Where do Chinese brands go from here?
May 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Where do Chinese brands go from here?

SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app

The tool is based on research from Judith Baxter, published in 'The Language of Female Leadership', which found women are four times more likely to use language that downplays successes and undermines them.

Brands to watch in the 2020s, according to experts
Jan 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brands to watch in the 2020s, according to experts

Four branding experts give their view on which brands will be the ones to watch over the next decade.

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
Dec 10, 2019
Ad Nut

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes

An enjoyable series of #4SecondReviews for the Hyundai Venue by AnalogFolk features a bevy of odd creatures and characters, including Corey Feldman, but is tragically lacking in squirrels.

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
Nov 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty

SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia