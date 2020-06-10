production
Gary Vaynerchuk on volume-based creative and the future of advertising
"People are very confused about how I feel about holding companies. They think I hate them. I'm actually very empathetic."
Inside chaotic Snuggle spot made in director's laundry room with family as actors and crew
"It was the most challenging shoot I've ever been on": 50 takes, medical scooter for dolly, and one very concerned teacher.
Publicis Groupe's Team One embraces lean productions, including iPhone recordings
The premium brand agency has produced work for most of its clients in the last month.
Zoom calls, empty streets and TikTok: 7 true tales of production in lockdown
Agency leaders give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how they overcame lockdown restrictions to make work, plus the production lessons learned along the way.
Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.
No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.
