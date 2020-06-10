production

Gary Vaynerchuk on volume-based creative and the future of advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Gary Vaynerchuk on volume-based creative and the future of advertising

"People are very confused about how I feel about holding companies. They think I hate them. I'm actually very empathetic."

Inside chaotic Snuggle spot made in director's laundry room with family as actors and crew
Apr 22, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Inside chaotic Snuggle spot made in director's laundry room with family as actors and crew

"It was the most challenging shoot I've ever been on": 50 takes, medical scooter for dolly, and one very concerned teacher.

Publicis Groupe's Team One embraces lean productions, including iPhone recordings
Apr 22, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Publicis Groupe's Team One embraces lean productions, including iPhone recordings

The premium brand agency has produced work for most of its clients in the last month.

Zoom calls, empty streets and TikTok: 7 true tales of production in lockdown
Apr 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Zoom calls, empty streets and TikTok: 7 true tales of production in lockdown

Agency leaders give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how they overcame lockdown restrictions to make work, plus the production lessons learned along the way.

Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
Apr 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption

COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.

