Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Dentsu to acquire Tag Worldwide

The deal will add 2800 staff to Dentsu’s creative digital production capabilities in 29 different global markets and would represent 3% of its future revenue.

Dentsu to acquire Tag Worldwide

Dentsu Group has reached a deal with Advent International to acquire its global creative digital production firm Tag Worldwide, the companies have announced.

The deal will add roughly 2800 employees located in 29 global markets to Dentsu’s creative digital production capabilities. Tag will become Dentsu’s sixth distinct network brand "for the foreseeable future," the agency network says. Global CEO David Kassler will continue to lead Tag out of London

The acquisition is aimed at scaling Dentsu's content offering for clients across the customer journey, tapping Tag’s digital infrastructure which includes a scaled personalization engine for customer experience management (CXM). The capabilities will allow more production at scale and efficient  use of media through dynamic content optimization (DCO).

Tag currently provides serices in three main areas: Creative Production (including digital video, CGI, AR / VR and post-production); Technology (UX design, web and platform development, managed services) and Channel Activation (advisory and omnichannel content delivery).

While financial terms were not disclosed, Dentsu expects the deal will represent approximately 3% of its revenues on completion, and will boost its Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T) net revenues to 34% from 32% for FY2022. Dentsu's long-term goal is to have 50% of its revenues coming from CT&T. 

“Tag will truly enable us to scale our CT&T business for global clients with a technology-driven solution," said Dentsu president & CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi. "By applying mass-personalization across the three services lines, we will create a best-in-class, horizontal creativity offering."

“We can’t wait to start this next phase of our journey and couldn’t be happier to be joining the Dentsu family," added David Kassler, Tag's global CEO. "The market is moving incredibly fast towards integrated services - the combination of Tag’s global technology-enabled content production with dentsu’s broader marketing, technology and consulting skills will be tremendously additive for both sets of our wonderful clients.”

The deal has been approved by both company boards and is expected to close later in 2023 subject to antitrust approvals. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

Why Makers puts production at the tip of the spear
Sep 13, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Why Makers puts production at the tip of the spear

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia
Aug 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
Feb 21, 2023
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Harsha Razdan named CEO of Dentsu South Asia
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Harsha Razdan named CEO of Dentsu South Asia

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.