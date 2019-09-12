tag

Tag is back, as Williams Lea Tag splits up brands
Apr 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tag is back, as Williams Lea Tag splits up brands

'Williams Lea' and 'Tag' will now operate as standalone brands under WLT Group, with the latter focused on marketing production for brands and agencies, led by David Kassler.

Why TAG certification isn’t enough in the fight against ad fraud
Jan 25, 2019
Luke Taylor

Why TAG certification isn’t enough in the fight against ad fraud

Standardisation provides guidance, but brands still need to stay on high alert and keep their protections fortified.

TAG-certified digital channels see less than 1% ad fraud
Jan 9, 2019
Omar Oakes

TAG-certified digital channels see less than 1% ad fraud

Fraud rates declined from industry average of 8.99% to 0.53%, according to research.

Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness
Oct 18, 2018
Staff Reporters

Six exchanges sign commitment to transparency, fairness

A group of programmatic exchanges has committed to a set of principles and said it will work with TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) to form a certification based on those principles.

