News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

Deal will enable shop to add ecommerce and omni-channel solutions offerings and win a bigger chunk of business from clients.

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

Creative production agency Tag has acquired MoniMedia, a digital commerce agency.

This is Tag's fourth acquisition since 2019 and, according to the company, further strengthens its digital and ecommerce capabilities, enabling it to drive more connected brand and customer experiences across channels at speed and scale.

The company said the deal brings together agencies with adjacent capabilities. Tag offers marketing execution services, from content creation to brand activation. Its clients includes Coca-Cola, Estée Lauder, GSK and Heineken. MoniMedia focuses on delivering ecommerce and has strategy and UX design expertise. 

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed. 

Toby Codrington, Tag’s APAC CEO, told Campaign Asia-Pacific that the deal helps the company build a digital consulting layer into Tag's capabilities. "We're a production company [and] our assets would sit on ecommerce channels," he explains. "We've got strength and depth in this space, but in terms of doing the UX and design, the strategic interaction with customers...this deal helps us globally." 

Tag’s previous acquisitions under Advent International’s ownership were Taylor James, a digital production house, THP, an on-demand digital and social-media content agency, and Popcorn Global, a shopper activation firm.

"Asia Pacific is continuing it growth journey, " Codrington said. "We have doubled our business since 2018 and we expect to grow by around 30% this year and the next." Since 2017, he adds. Tag has laid down its strategy to drive growth through market expansion and "if we didn't have capabilities we would buy it."

David Kassler, CEO of Tag, and David Francois, CEO of Monimedia


As part of this strategy, the company has identified some key growth opportunities. “Customer experience has become increasingly focused around digital touchpoints, which has been further amplified by the impact of Covid-19," said David Kassler, group CEO at Tag. "Having navigated our clients through recent digital transformations and recognising the impact of the changing retail landscape on their businesses, we are excited to bolster our ecommerce services by welcoming MoniMedia to Tag."

David François, founder and managing director at MoniMedia, said by selling to Tag, Monimedia would complement existing capabilities with new service offerings. "Our team is excited to embark on this journey along with Tag to fuel innovation and drive agility, cost efficiency and performance at scale across all channels," he said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
Advertising
Aug 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

TAG-certified digital channels see less than 1% ad fraud
Advertising
Jan 9, 2019
Omar Oakes

TAG-certified digital channels see less than 1% ad ...

Tag is back, as Williams Lea Tag splits up brands
Marketing
Apr 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tag is back, as Williams Lea Tag splits up brands

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.