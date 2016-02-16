Search
behavioural
18 hours ago
AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.
Feb 16, 2016
Four steps to engaging the ‘self-educated’ buyer: Oracle
Today’s buyers arm themselves with information before they even approach a brand; marketers who fail to adapt to this new reality risk being left behind the curve. A new white paper from Oracle offers an easily digestible guide to solving the B2B engagement challenge
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins