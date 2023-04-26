AnalogFolk offers staff monthly day off during menstruation

AnalogFolk is introducing an open-source policy to its staff, which will offer support and flexibility to employees during their period.

The policy, which allows employees to take one day of paid leave each month (without affecting their holiday or sick leave entitlement), is part of the agency’s wider set of initiatives to increase workplace equity and raise awareness about menstruation symptoms within its staff.

Also included in the policy are free period products (including pads, tampons and hot water bottles to treat related pain), a dedicated office space “to stretch in” and “no expectation to work” if someone is unwell due to menstrual symptoms.

The agency has made their period policy open-source so that other companies can adopt or adapt it.

Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, said: “We are encouraging other companies to consider implementing similar policies to create more inclusive and supportive work environments."



Additionally, the policy has been written with AnalogFolk's diversity, equity and inclusion partner and chair of its North Star council to ensure its terminology is inclusive, respectful and supportive.