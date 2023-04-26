AnalogFolk offers staff monthly day off during menstruation

AnalogFolk is introducing an open-source policy to its staff, which will offer support and flexibility to employees during their period.
The policy, which allows employees to take one day of paid leave each month (without affecting their holiday or sick leave entitlement), is part of the agency’s wider set of initiatives to increase workplace equity and raise awareness about menstruation symptoms within its staff.
Also included in the policy are free period products (including pads, tampons and hot water bottles to treat related pain), a dedicated office space “to stretch in” and “no expectation to work” if someone is unwell due to menstrual symptoms.
The agency has made their period policy open-source so that other companies can adopt or adapt it.
Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, said: “We are encouraging other companies to consider implementing similar policies to create more inclusive and supportive work environments."
Additionally, the policy has been written with AnalogFolk's diversity, equity and inclusion partner and chair of its North Star council to ensure its terminology is inclusive, respectful and supportive.
Citing recognition for the physical and mental impacts that menstruation can have on an individual’s well being, AnalogFolk has also crafted the policy around related statistics.
According to charity Bloody Good Period, period pain is a leading cause of absenteeism among women in the UK, causing one in five women to miss work or school.
A survey by global research firm YouGov also states that 37% of UK women have experienced a decrease in their work productivity due to period pain.
To promote the new policy, AnalogFolk has designed a set of bold, colourful posters with catchy puns and slogans. Some of these include “Putting the normal in hormonal" and "There's no such thing as an ovary reaction".
AnalogFolk is also partnering Hey Girls, a "buy-one, donate-one" social enterprise that creates accessible, plant-based period products and aims to make products more affordable in the UK.
Gladwell added: “Our policies serve as a reminder that actions, not just words, are necessary for progress.
"We uphold our values by building policies into our business that promote diversity, inclusion, and well-being and by creating work with our clients that challenges norms and creates positive change for all."