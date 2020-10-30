Advertising Digital Marketing Data News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Amazon triples net income, nears $100 billion in quarterly revenue

International operations turned a profit of $407 million, while revenue for the company's 'other' category, which is mainly its advertising services, grew 50% year over year.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Expectations for Amazon's third-quarter financial results were high, yet the company surpassed them handily, reporting net income of $6.33 billion on a 37.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, which reached $96.15 billion.

The net-income figure represents nearly a tripling (197%) on a YOY basis. Operating income nearly doubled (96%) to $6.19 billion.

The company reported a 51% YOY increase in net sales, to $5.4 billion, in its 'Other' category, which represents primarily its advertising services. The company did not provide income figures for this segment.

Meanwhile, AWS, the company's hosting service, hit $11.6 billion in net sales, a 29% YOY gain, resulting in $3.54 billion in operating income, up 56% YOY.

Amazon Q3 2020 earnings snapshot

  • Revenue: $96.15 billion
  • Net income: $6.33 billion
  • 'Other' revenue (includes advertising services): $5.4 billion
  • International net sales: $25.17 billion
  • International operating income: $407 million

While North America—where net sales increased 39% YOY to $59.37 billion and operating income grew 76% YOY to $2.25 billion—remains the company's primary market, international expansion efforts are paying off. International operations delivered net sales of $25.17 billion for the quarter, up 37% YOY. And whereas the international segment lost $380 million a year ago (and continued to notch losses through Q1 of this year), it delivered $407 million in operating income this quarter. 

Looking ahead, Amazon said it expects net sales between $112 billion and $121 billion in Q4, which would represent a YOY improvement between 28% and 38%. It expects operating income between $1 billion and $4.5 billion, compared with $3.9 billion in Q4 of 2019, which takes into account approximately $4 billion in costs related to Covid-19.

As it continues efforts to overcome resistance in India (see "Amazon gets cold shoulder in India: What does this spell for its future?"), the company in its earnings release spotlighted the following:

  • The addition of 10 fulfillment centers, five sorting centers, nearly 200 delivery stations, and over 100,000 seasonal jobs in India.
  • In the Indian state of Gujarat, the launch of an all-women delivery station, the second of its kind in the country and part of what the company said is an ongoing effort to provide more career opportunities for women.
  • Stand for Handmade, a 10-week program to help boost sales for Indian artisans, weavers, and women entrepreneurs by waiving selling fees and promoting local, handmade products to customers. 

In Australia, the company launched Amazon Launchpad Innovation Grants, which it bills as an initiative to celebrate innovation by Australian startups, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses. 

Amazon also called attention to "millions of dollars" in product and monetary donations to more than a thousand charities this holiday season in markets including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the UK and the US.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

6 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

7 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

8 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

10 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Related Articles

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue
Advertising
Oct 24, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%
Advertising
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%

Amazon's advertising sales growth levels off at $3.5 billion
Advertising
Oct 25, 2019
Michael Heusner

Amazon's advertising sales growth levels off at ...

Amazon grows ad business; ramps up marketing expenses by 48% in Q2
Advertising
Jul 26, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Amazon grows ad business; ramps up marketing ...

Just Published

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO
Media
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO

He was previously MD.

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to ...

Brand advertising on YouTube rebounded in the third quarter of 2020, contributing to an enormous profit for its parent company.

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

The network says it is on track to meet cost-savings targets for 2020, but forecasts a gloomy year-end period.

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for ...

Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.