revenue

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Asia-Pacific records sharp declines, but healthcare is a bright spot.

Snapchat finds niche as direct-response ad platform
Apr 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

However, company still experienced significant decline in March as online ad sector reels from crisis.

Some brands delaying agency payments or turning off the tap
Apr 2, 2020
Oliver McAteer

'It's unfair because clients have more cash than these small businesses do.'

Havas annual revenue drops 1% but 'cost control' lifts profit
Feb 17, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Vivendi was 'satisfied' as decline was better than that of Publicis and Dentsu Aegis.

Dentsu posts US$737 million loss for 2019
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Miller

Organic revenue declined 1% globally and 12.3% in APAC.

Unilever full-year results fall short of expectations
Jan 31, 2020
Simon Gwynn

FMCG giant to consider sale of tea business as overall profit falls more than a third in disappointing year.

