Advertising Digital Media News
Jessica Heygate
3 days ago

YouTube’s ad deceleration gathers pace

Alphabet CEO outlines ‘sharpened focus’ on AI and cloud as its video streaming platform posts just 5% ad revenue growth — a monumental decline from its 84% growth rate one year ago.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company's annual I/O developer conference in May.
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company's annual I/O developer conference in May.

YouTube’s ad revenue deceleration is gathering pace as it struggles to keep up with 2021’s “extraordinary” growth rates and a pullback in ad spend amid rising macroeconomic challenges.

The video streaming giant posted just 5% ad revenue growth to $7.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down from 14% in Q1 and a remarkable 84% growth rate in the same period last year.

Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of YouTube parent Google, told investors on Tuesday (July 26) the “modest” year-on-year growth rate rate primarily reflects lapping the uniquely strong performance in Q2 2021. She warned that tough comparisons will continue to weigh on ad growth rates for the remainder of the year.

YouTube’s quarterly decline in growth reflects pullbacks in spend by some advertisers, Porat said, but she did not break down specifics or detail which ad sectors are being impacted. Porat said the pullbacks reflect “uncertainty about a number of factors that are challenging to disaggregate.”

Russia’s war with Ukraine, which resulted in a decline in ad spend from European advertisers in Q1, was a “modest headwind” in Q2, while Apple’s ATT framework remains a constant challenge, Porat said.

Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler sought to temper concerns about YouTube’s prospects by pointing out investments in its full-funnel capabilities, “encouraging” early tests of YouTube Shorts monetisation and “pleasing” commitments made during YouTube’s first upfront season this year. Again, the company was light on specifics.

YouTube Shorts, the platform’s TikTok-like short video offering, now clocks 1.5 billion logged in users every month, the company said.

Google’s network revenue of $8.3 billion, which is revenue it generates from selling ads outside of its own properties, also witnessed a slowdown in its growth rate to 9% from 20% in Q1.

Search ad revenue grew 13.5% to $40.7 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $40.15 billion, but this also represents a deceleration from Q1’s 24% growth rate.

Google’s total advertising revenue grew 12% to $56.3 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. 

Slowing hiring and sharpening focus

Parent company Alphabet’s total Q2 revenue rose 13% year-on-year to $69.7 billion in the quarter but net income fell 14% to $16 billion.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff earlier this month the company was slowing hiring and sharpening its focus in the face of an “uncertain global economic outlook.”

Artificial intelligence and cloud were called out as “critical areas” for long term growth on Tuesday’s call with investors. 

“As I said to the company, it is a good time to sharpen our focus. Personally I find moments like these clarifying,” Pichai said. “It gives us a chance, given a few years of strong growth, to double down and focus. We are going to be disciplined with how we approach it but our focus on the longterm areas, be it AI and cloud and other critical areas, will continue.”

Google’s cloud revenue lifted 36% in Q2 to surpass the $6 billion mark, but its operating loss enlarged to $858 million from $591 million the prior quarter. Porat said the company needs to balance investing to support long term growth with profitability. The largest investments Alphabet made in Q2 were in servers and data facilities.

Alphabet added 10,108 employees in Q2 but it said it intends to slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year and focus more sharply on “engineering, technical and other critical roles.” It has 174,014 employees worldwide.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

6 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

9 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Related Articles

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketing to $15.7 billion in Q4
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketi...

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube
Advertising
Oct 30, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to ...

Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time
Advertising
Feb 4, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time

Google ad revenue crosses $50 billion in Q2
News
Jul 28, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ad revenue crosses $50 billion in Q2

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022

News from IAS, WFA, Havas and more. Plus, Asia Pacific online subscription video on demand (SVOD) is forecast to grow 19% in 2022 to US$24.6 billion.

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business
News
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business

BBDO’s Interone will continue its long-term partnership with BMW China and build a deeper integrated creative and digital business.

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business ...

AWS and advertising sales were the growth driver for the tech giant.

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?
Digital
1 day ago
Ramzi Chaabane

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?

China seems to be developing a whole new offer for the metaverse, just as it did with web 2.0.