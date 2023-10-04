News Advertising Media Technology
Jessica Heygate
11 hours ago

Amazon to sunset ad server by end of 2024

E-commerce giant is shuttering the two services it acquired from Sizmek in 2019.

Amazon to sunset ad server by end of 2024

Amazon will shutter its ad server by the end of 2024 in a move that appears to be designed to prioritize its larger, more lucrative ad tech products.

The e-commerce giant confirmed the shut down to Campaign US after it began alerting its clients earlier this week.

“We have made the decision to sunset Amazon Ad Server in the fourth quarter of 2024,” a spokesperson said. “At Amazon, we’re always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments.”

Amazon said it is sharing the news now to provide “ample time” for clients to transition to a different ad server and to support employees impacted by the closure — though it did not provide details on how many roles will be impacted.

Amazon acquired its ad serving capabilities from its purchase of some of ad tech firm Sizmek’s assets in 2019, including its ad server and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) tool. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Sizmek had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy months earlier, when it estimated its assets to be valued between $100 million and $500 million. Its data management platform (DMP) and demand-side platform (DSP) were purchased by Zeta Global for up to $36 million.

Amazon rebranded the ad server from Sizmek Ad Suite to Amazon Ad Server in June this year, when it talked up its integrations with Amazon’s wider suite of ad tools including its DSP, supply-side platform (SSP) and clean room solution.

Its big selling point was that it enabled advertisers to personalize video and display ads on Amazon’s e-commerce site using the company’s first-party data, even if they didn’t sell products on Amazon.

The legacy Sizmek DCO capabilities within the ad server will also be phased out by the end of next year, though Amazon said its DSP and sponsored ads programs contain similar capabilities.

Amazon Ads supports other certified ad servers including Adform, Google DoubleClick and Flashtalking.

Amazon said that its decision to sunset its ad server comes as it continues to invest in building “comprehensive, flexible and durable” ad tech.

It is building a new SSP for publishers, according to job postings spotted by Insider in August. 

Amazon is building its ad tech capabilities at the same time as opening up more ad inventory on its owned properties, after announcing in September it will bring ads to its Prime Video streaming service in early 2024.

Amazon’s ad business grew 22% in the second quarter to $10.6 billion. It is expected to balloon to a $70.8 billion business by 2027, according to Statista.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

7 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

8 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

9 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Disney and Amazon sign up for Unified ID 2.0
Jul 13, 2022

Disney and Amazon sign up for Unified ID 2.0

Amazon reviews global media account
2 days ago
Ben Bold

Amazon reviews global media account

PubMatic's Activate rolls out in APAC, adtech battle heats up
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

PubMatic's Activate rolls out in APAC, adtech ...

Adtech platforms Bidstack and Venatus announce in-game advertising partnership
Aug 31, 2023
Coral Cripps

Adtech platforms Bidstack and Venatus announce ...

Just Published

India's advertising market soars, but can it elevate the global agency groups?
4 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

India's advertising market soars, but can it ...

As the eighth-largest advertising market, India's importance in volume, revenue, and innovation cannot be ignored. Ian Whittaker analyses if current contributions to global agency groups fall short of expectations.

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing ...

EXCLUSIVE: Their latest acquisition bolsters Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts for expansion in APAC, integrating 14 new specialists into their Asian arm across the areas of strategy, PR, creative, video production, influencer management, website development and more.

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative ...

The shop is led by Chin Han Yu, former senior director of growth at MediaMonks and Andy Loo, former head of operations at MediaMonks. They are joined by Qihao Shum, who previously worked as a senior creative at Forsman & Bodenfors.