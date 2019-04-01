sizmek

Amazon to sunset ad server by end of 2024
2 days ago
Jessica Heygate

Amazon to sunset ad server by end of 2024

E-commerce giant is shuttering the two services it acquired from Sizmek in 2019.

Sizmek files for bankruptcy
Apr 1, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Sizmek files for bankruptcy

Ad tech platform’s plight another sign of fierce competition in digital advertising market dominated by big tech players.

Sizmek launches bundled programmatic offering for APAC
Jul 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Sizmek launches bundled programmatic offering for APAC

Platform intends to address some of the challenges hindering the widespread adoption of dynamic creative optimisation in the region.

Are you merely renting your customers inside a walled garden?
Nov 30, 2017
Scott Ries

Are you merely renting your customers inside a walled garden?

Digital media buying has to be in sync with the advertiser’s choice, not an enforced vendor list from the media provider, writes Sizmek's platform director.

Sizmek partners with Tapad for cross-device reach
Nov 17, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Sizmek partners with Tapad for cross-device reach

Utilizing the Tapad Device Graph, Sizmek says it will be able to deliver ads to the same user across their devices.

Sizmek to buy Rocket Fuel for $145 million
Jul 19, 2017
Emily Tan

Sizmek to buy Rocket Fuel for $145 million

The transaction is expected to complete by the third quarter.

