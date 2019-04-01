sizmek
Amazon to sunset ad server by end of 2024
E-commerce giant is shuttering the two services it acquired from Sizmek in 2019.
Sizmek files for bankruptcy
Ad tech platform’s plight another sign of fierce competition in digital advertising market dominated by big tech players.
Sizmek launches bundled programmatic offering for APAC
Platform intends to address some of the challenges hindering the widespread adoption of dynamic creative optimisation in the region.
Are you merely renting your customers inside a walled garden?
Digital media buying has to be in sync with the advertiser’s choice, not an enforced vendor list from the media provider, writes Sizmek's platform director.
Sizmek partners with Tapad for cross-device reach
Utilizing the Tapad Device Graph, Sizmek says it will be able to deliver ads to the same user across their devices.
Sizmek to buy Rocket Fuel for $145 million
The transaction is expected to complete by the third quarter.
