News Advertising Media Marketing AOY
Staff Reporters
7 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China

Catch all the winners from the Greater China region of Campaign's 2023 Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China
REGIONAL AWARDS
Ogilvy
Mindshare
Mindshare
Ogilvy

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Award Agency Market
China Creative Agency of the Year
 Gold Ogilvy China China
Silver DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Bronze BBDO China China
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
 Gold TBWA\Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver Ogilvy Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Dentsu Creative
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
 Gold Leo Burnett Taiwan
Silver Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
Bronze Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
China Digital Agency of the Year
 Gold Mindshare China
Silver Ogilvy China China
Bronze Wavemaker China
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
 Gold TBWA\Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver Mindshare Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze PHD Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
 Gold Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
Bronze Zenith Taiwan Taiwan
China Media Agency of the Year
 Gold Mindshare China
Silver Carat China
Bronze Wavemaker China
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
 Gold Mindshare Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver iProspect
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Universal McCann
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
 Gold Carat Media Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Starcom Taiwan Taiwan
Bronze OMD Taiwan Taiwan
China PR Agency of the Year
 Gold Ogilvy China China
Silver Weber Shandwick China
Bronze MSL China China
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
 Gold Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Sinclair
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
 Gold Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Golin Taipei Taiwan
Bronze MSL Taiwan
Category Award Agency McDonald's Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
  Silver Leo Burnett Hong Kong Cathay
Hong Kong SAR
  Bronze Grey Group China Volvo China
Category Award Agency Market
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
 Silver Publicis Sapient China China
Bronze Sinclair
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
 Gold Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Digitas China China
Bronze Assembly
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Best Culture
 Gold Leo Burnett Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Greater China Best Place to Work Winner Dentsu Creative
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
 Gold Stig&Xi China
Silver THINK CHINA
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Brand Design Agency of the Year
 Gold M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver Landor & Fitch
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze MetaDesign China China
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year
 Gold TBWA\Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Bronze Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Greater China Consultancy of the Year
 Gold Artefact China
Silver Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Bronze Ruder Finn China
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year
 Gold Dentsu Creative Taiwan Taiwan
Gold Leo Burnett Taiwan
Bronze Red Ant Asia China
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
 Gold DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Silver TBWA\Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Leo Burnett Taiwan
Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year
 Gold Publicis EDGE China
Gold Wavemaker China
Silver Digitas Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year
 Gold PHD Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Silver OMD Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Cheil PengTai China
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year
 Gold AUDITOIRE China
Silver Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing China
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
 Silver Red Ant Asia China
Bronze Artefact China
Bronze Ruder Finn China
Greater China Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
 Gold Red Ant Asia China
Silver MAX China
Bronze Publicis Influence China
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
 Gold Ogilvy China China
Silver Carat China
Bronze TBWA CHINA China
Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Data and Intelligence Hong Kong
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year
 Gold Zenith China China
Silver EssenceMediacom
Hong Kong SAR
Bronze Wavemaker China
Greater China Production Company of the Year Silver Prodigious China
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year
 Gold Performics Taiwan Taiwan
Silver Wavemaker China
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year
 Gold TBWA BOLT Greater China China
Silver Energy BBDO Beijing China
Bronze Longwise China
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
 Gold IT Consultis China
Silver McCANN Health China
Bronze Cedar Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Talent Development Programme of the Year
 Gold DENTSU CREATIVE China China
Silver Starcom Taiwan Taiwan 
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee Agency
Greater China Account Person of the Year Winner Selina Li Mindshare

Greater China Agency Head of the Year
 Winner Liang Dong
KIWI Communications
Commendation Delicia Tan Edelman
Greater China Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
 Winner NG BRIAN KWOK WAI
PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA
Commendation Karen Lv Zenith

Greater China New Business Development Person of the Year Winner Catherine Fei Mindshare
Greater China New Business Development Team of the Year Commendation PHD
PHD Hong Kong
Greater China Creative Leader of the Year
 Winner Kazuki Tsuburaku
DENTSU CREATIVE China
Commendation John Koay Edelman
Greater China Agency Growth Leader of the Year No Shortlist No Award
Greater China Producer of the Year Commendation Peng Chen BBDO Beijing
Category Award Team Agency
Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year Winner Marketing and Partnerships Team Mindshare
Category Award Nominee Agency
Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Harry Chen
BBDO Shanghai
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
 Winner Philip Yuan dentsu X
Commendation Christopher Lui PHD
Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Nancy Yang PHD Media
Greater China Young Creative Person of the Year Winner Franky Liao
DENTSU CREATIVE China 
BRAND CATEGORIES
Category Award Brand Market
Greater China Brand of the Year Winner Heineken China
Greater China Marketer of the Year  No Shortlist No Award 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

2 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

4 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

5 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

7 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

10 Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

Related Articles

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea
Nov 29, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Asia Pacific
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Asia Pacific

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Greater China
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Nov 15, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Australia / New ...

Just Published

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting drive
8 hours ago
Reem Makari

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting ...

CEO Daniel Ek says cuts will ensure company is “right-sized” for future challenges.

Dentsu X appoints new global brand president
8 hours ago
Ben Bold

Dentsu X appoints new global brand president

Shenda Loughnane was global MD at sister agency iProspect.

Prasanth Kumar re-elected as president of AAAI
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Prasanth Kumar re-elected as president of AAAI

Rana Barua continues as vice president

'Dubai could not hold COP28 without ad and PR firms greenwashing'
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Dubai could not hold COP28 without ad and PR firms ...

With one of the world’s biggest oil producers hosting this year’s COP 28 summit, climate activists are accusing the UAE of using PR and advertising narratives to position itself as a climate leader, despite failing to meet its renewable energy targets.